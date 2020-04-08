新增3例確診　1例本土沒出國、接觸者21待追｜Taiwan reports 3 additional COVID-19 cases, brings tally to 379

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(8)日公布國內新增3例新冠肺炎病例，為2例境外移入及1例本土。本土個案為30多歲女性(案379)，近期無出國史，平時活動地以住家及周邊地區為主。個案於4月4日出現發燒、流鼻水症狀就醫，由醫院採檢通報，於今日確診。衛生單位已初步掌握接觸者共21人，包括個案同住家人及就醫接觸者等，將持續調查個案是否有其他高風險暴露史，以釐清感染源。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Wednesday reported 3 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 379.

Among the three cases, two are imported.

The lone local infection case 379 is a woman in her thirties who has no recent travel history. Known frequent locations of hers include her home and surrounding areas.

She began experiencing symptoms such as fever and a runny nose on April 4 and alerted authorities the next day. Her infection was confirmed today.

Health authorities have tracked down 21 contacts, including family members and medical staff, and are looking into the source of infection.

指揮中心表示，今日新增2例境外移入個案分別為20多歲女性(案377)及60多歲女性(案378)。其中案377於西班牙就學，3月22日入境後進行居家檢疫，3月23日出現喉嚨乾痛及腹瀉症狀，並自行服藥，4月4日地方政府追蹤個案健康狀況時，個案表示持續有流鼻涕及鼻塞情形，且有輕微腹瀉、胸背痛等症狀，因此由衛生單位安排就醫採檢，於今日確診。

According to the CECC, the two imported cases reported today include a woman in her twenties (case 377) and another in her sixties (case 378).

Case 377 had been studying in Spain and returned to Taiwan on March 22. She was put under quarantine and began showing symptoms including a sore throat and an upset stomach on March 23. She then took some medicine to relieve the pain.

When authorities checked up on her on April 4, she was still suffering from symptoms such as a runny nose, diarrhea and a sore back. After being tested, her infection was confirmed today.

案378於2月16日至3月29日前往印尼探親，返國後進行居家檢疫，於4月1日出現咳嗽症狀，4月4日因身體不適就醫，經診斷有呼吸困難、發燒、全身倦怠無力及肺炎等情形並收治住院，5日由醫院採檢通報，於今日確診。

Case 378 had visited family in Indonesia between Feb. 16 and March 29. She was put in quarantine upon her return and began showing symptoms on April 1. She was then hospitalized 3 days later for breathing problems, fever and fatigue.

She was tested on April 5 and the infection was confirmed today.

※【NOWnews 今日新聞】提醒您：

因應武漢肺炎疫情，疾管署持續加強疫情監測與邊境管制措施，國外入境後如有發燒、咳嗽等不適症狀，請撥打「1922」專線，或「0800-001922」，並依指示配戴口罩儘速就醫，同時主動告知醫師旅遊史及接觸史，以利及時診斷及通報。

※ 【The China Post 英文中國郵報】reminds you:

Taiwan CDC asks that travelers who show symptoms such as fevers or coughs upon arriving in Taiwan need to put on a surgical mask and seek immediate medical attention. In addition, please inform authorities of any history of travel, occupation, contact, and cluster (TOCC) to facilitate timely diagnosis and prompt case-reporting. Call the toll-free Communicable Disease Reporting and Consultation Hotline, 1922 (or 0800-001922).