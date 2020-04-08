Child thanks Taiwan health minister with stack of face masks

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung shared on Wednesday an envelope filled with face masks sent by a child from Southern Taiwan to show his appreciation for frontline workers combating against the virus.

Speaking at the daily press briefing, Chen suddenly had a change of heart and held up the envelope saying he was initially unsure of whether or not he should share this, but felt that the child’s gesture shows the best of Taiwan and its people (台灣人很有心).

Chen noted that the face masks were all of different sizes and colors, indicating that the child had probably saved one or two whenever he received his quota through the name-based system.

When asked by the press, Chen revealed that the child had written: “Thank you for your help. Because of you, we are all very healthy and feel very safe. I hope that you can be as healthy as me.”

The note, written last week, also included that the child had seen most of the cases in Taiwan were imported, and felt the Health Minister needed more protection; thus, the face masks were sent to the Chen, he added.

Although Chen said that he was very touched by the gesture, he jokingly asked others not to do the same, as he has enough face masks.

