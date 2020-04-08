老外看台灣／老外寫信　感謝蔡英文狂讚台防疫「南波萬」｜Opinion | An open letter to President Tsai Ing-wen

親愛的蔡英文總統：

Dear President Tsai Ing-wen,

謝謝您照顧我們。我覺得您不帶政治立場，並凝聚國人的心，實施保護人民健康安全的策略，讓台灣3月中以前成功抵抗第一波新型冠狀病毒疾病的侵襲。

Thank you for taking care of us. It seems to me that you’ve presided over a non-political, cohesive and effective health care strategy that saw Taiwan effectively beat back the first wave of the Wuhan Pneumonia by mid-March.

而且我們第二波防疫也做得不錯，尤其在看到其他國家現在正經歷的狀況，相較之下台灣防疫真的做得很棒。

And we’re not doing all that badly with the wave of secondary affections, which is almost more amazing considering what’s currently going on throughout the rest of the world.

當然，有能力的領導人也需要有好的團隊、政府人員、醫生、護士、警察、行政人員、維安保全、還有國人以及外國社群，大家齊心協力，為防疫工作盡一份心力，扮演好各自的角色。

Of course, every effective captain needs a good crew and the government workers, doctors, nurses, police, administrators, security guards, and the local and foreign community have all stepped up and played a role in our ongoing battle against Wuhan Pneumonia.

接著，當其他國家看到台灣防疫成效並效仿台灣採用類似的方式，這樣一來，各國攜手合作，整個地球村以少數死亡人數合力擊退流行病毒，為人類史上畫下新的里程碑。然而，事與願違，這些都是「原本應該會發生的」。

Then when the rest of the world saw how effective Team Taiwan had been, they adopted similar approaches, and as a global community, a brotherhood and sisterhood of nations, we collectively did something never before achieved in human history and beat back a deadly pandemic with only a small number of casualties. Well, that’s what could have happened…

不幸地，正當台灣防疫收到來自世界各地媒體的讚賞，部分國家聽了某些惡意中傷台灣的言論而隨之起舞。

Unfortunately, while Team Taiwan has been receiving some positive press throughout the world and rightly so, much of the rest of the world has been dancing to the beat of a different set of drums played by our noisy neighbors and their partners in crime the WHO.

你們還記得世界衛生組織曾讚賞中國對於疫情資訊的公開透明度，並將中國的防疫措施奉為各國應效仿的典範嗎？當事實擺在眼前，證據完全指向另一面時，怎麼能說出這樣與事實相違背的聲明？

Do you remember when the WHO was praising China’s transparency and holding up their approaches as a model that other countries could adopt in the global battle against the Wuhan Pneumonia? How can such a statement be uttered when clear evidence to the contrary shows that this is certainly not the case.

當然自由國家、甚至不完全自由國家的領導人都有批判思考能力，能夠判斷各種防疫方法的效度，以選擇最佳辦法保護他們的人民免於遭受這場瘟疫之苦。不幸地，看樣子不是這樣的……

Surely the leaders of the free world and even the not so free world have the critical thinking abilities to assess the validity of a range of approaches that would best protect their citizens from this insidious and terrible pandemic. Unfortunately, it seems not…

值得一提的是，台灣不但成功防疫，更將各項防疫措施對人民生活的影響降到最低。當然，學校也都停課，小孩必須待在家裡幾週。

And it’s worth pointing out how Team Taiwan has achieved this with minimum negative impacts to our daily lives. Yes sure, the kids were at home from school for a couple of weeks.

其實，身為育有一子忙碌的爸爸，我還滿享受這樣的生活。有時候我們生活在台灣都太忙了，回想幾個月前，當孩子還沒被要求待在家時，我不斷問自己為什麼我想陪陪自己的小孩還必須事先特別約時間！我們必須排隊買口罩但至少我們買得到。

Actually, as a busy father with busy children, I kind of enjoyed that. Sometimes we’re all too busy in Taiwan, and a few months before the kids were required to stay at home, I was asking myself why do I need to make an appointment to spend time with my children! And we’ve had to queue up for masks but at least we’ve got them.

沒錯，在公眾集會場合做任何事之前我們必須先簽到、量體溫、消毒雙手，這樣固然會花比較多時間，但卻是值得的。你是否注意到現在校園與社區裡的感冒和流感案例都減少了？

And yes we do have to sign in, get our temperature’s checked, and sanitize our hand before we do anything communally, which can take up a bit more time, but it’s certainly time well spent. Have you noticed how there are fewer colds and flu in our schools and wider communities right now?

我們採取這些措施都是為了減低與阻止這個致命疾病的散播，在我們成功抵禦新型冠狀病毒之時，我們也同時抑制了一般感冒和流感。我在想這個時候有沒有人在搜集其他呼吸道疾病案例的數據呢？

Although we’ve taken these actions to stem the tide of this deadly pandemic, as we’ve pushed back against the Wuhan Pneumonia, we’ve also given common colds and other flu a bit of a kicking too. I find myself wondering if anybody is collecting data on the incidences of other respiratory problems at this time?

大概沒有，因為我們忙不過來。然而，如果能了解個人的、社區的與社會的衛生改善程度是否也對減輕其他疾病的案件有正面影響，我覺得將會是很有趣的。

Probably not, since we’re all too busy; nevertheless, it would be interesting to see if improvements in personal, communal and societal hygiene levels are having a positive effect by lessening the incidence of other sicknesses also?

你們執政團隊公開透明的程度也是前所未見的。台灣的團隊提供我們每日的最新消息，讓我們能了解哪些地方相對安全，而哪些地方則必須迴避。

The level of transparency of your government has also been unprecedented. Team Taiwan has provided us with daily updates, so we have known where it’s relatively safe to go, and also where we should avoid.

我們知道什麼時候社區感染正開始減緩，也知道政府如何在第二波的疫情中應付大量境外移入的案例。政府的作為讓我們心裡上能持續保持平靜，也讓我們能夠繼續過我們日常的生活，而這是很多國家的居民在此刻無法擁有的；且最大幅地降低了疫情對台灣經濟與社會的負面衝擊。

We knew when community transmissions we’re lessoning and how the government was dealing with the wave of imported incidences of Wuhan Pneumonia in round two of this terrible battle. That gave us all and is still giving us peace of mind to go about our daily lives in a way that people in many other countries simply cannot do at this time, and also minimizing negative impacts to the Taiwanese economy and Taiwanese society.

當福斯電視台(Fox News)「與瑪麗雅早晨有約」的主持人瑪麗雅對外交部長吳釗燮說：「台灣採取的逕路是成功的，」而吳部長則清晰簡潔的說明台灣團隊「整個政府採取的策略」，並補充道，這些做法「整體而言是相當成功的」。看到這裡時我忍不住嘴角上揚，台灣面對稱讚說話還是相當「低調保守」，但其實台灣政府在這次的新型冠狀病毒防疫戰中可說是引領全球的。

When Maria from Mornings with Maria on Fox News said to Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) that “this has been an incredible approach and a successful one,” Minister Wu explained Team Taiwan’s “whole government approach” clearly and concisely, later adding that “overall speaking this is quite successful.” I had to laugh! You’ve got to love that Taiwanese “understated-ness” since Team Taiwan is arguably the world leader in this battle against Wuhan Pneumonia.

稱「台灣模式」為全世界提供了一個可遵循的典範是否言過其實？稱台灣團隊做到了在過去人類歷史上不曾達成的事情，並成功抵禦了在全球造成重大損失且目前仍無藥可治的傳染性疾病，是否言過其實？其實呢，防疫戰還要繼續打，等塵埃落定、全球的居民都能重新回到正軌上繼續生活後，我們屆時就有更多時間來仔細討論這個問題。

Is it hyperbole to say that Taiwan’s “whole government approach” has provided a model for the rest of the world to follow? Is it hyperbole to say that Team Taiwan has achieved something never before achieved in human history and successfully pushed back against an currently incurable infectious disease that is causing so much damage throughout the rest of the world? Well, the battle continues… But when the dust settles, and the international community starts to get back on its feet as it will then we’ll have time to talk about this in more detail.

多篇刊登在地方與國際媒體的社論提到台灣團隊使用科技定位追蹤隔離者的策略也許有侵害自由、權利與隱私甚至是人權的問題，而這是在一個茁壯進步中的民主社會中，值得深思討論的議題。

There have been some opinion pieces in the local and global press as to whether some of the technological and tracking based approaches taken by Team Taiwan are pushing back on our freedoms, rights to privacy and even our human rights and this is a great debate to have in a thriving and progressive democracy.

才剛發佈一篇關於瑜珈的影片到雲端上就馬上收到一堆瑜珈廣告，對我而言是侵犯隱私權。

For me though when I put a post in the cloud about Yoga and then I’m bombarded with a series of targeted ads about Yoga classes, this is most definitely an infringement of my rights to privacy.

這是科技的一個負面影響，而我相信許多人也和我一樣不是很喜歡網路隨時追溯我們的行蹤。但針對這次台灣運用科技幫助市民，真是展現了運用科技的正面效應。

Arguably, this is how technology is used in a negative manner to the detriment of the users, and I don’t think many of us like the idea that almost everything we do in the Internet era can be tracked. But in this case, can it be said that Team Taiwan has provided a model of how to use the best of modern technology to help its citizens.

那麽接下來呢？中國和世界衛生組織斷絕了我們幫助其他國家的道路，為什麼呢？因為政治地理因素？

So, what’s next? China and the WHO have effectively and unequivocally closed off one road which would have allowed us to assist other countries in their battle against Wuhan Pneumonia. Why? For geopolitical egotistical based reasons maybe?

這背後的原因太過複雜和冗長，不在此文內做深入探討。不過我們先放下這點，去關心那些需要我們幫忙的國家。當世界衛生組織手上沾滿了無辜的人的鮮血，台灣正尋找其他管道幫助急需救援的國家。

For reasons too convoluted to go into here. But let’s forget about this for now and just concentrate on helping the people that need our help. While the WHO arguably has a significant amount of blood on its hands, Team Taiwan can still save lives by looking for bilateral (in fact any) opportunities to assist our brothers and sisters, who so clearly need our help.

台灣被冷落擱置在一旁已經好一陣子了，就讓我們以德報怨，在世界需要幫助的時刻伸出援手。我現在寫這封信的同時，我的妻子正在告訴我她已經將30片口罩寄給我住在英國的外婆，所以真的很謝謝台灣。

Taiwan has been unceremoniously and unjustifiable left out in the cold politically for a long time. Let’s return the favor by showing the rest of the world our generosity in their time of dire need. As I’m writing this letter, my wife has just told me that I can now send 30 masks back to my grandmother in the UK so thanks for that too.

很抱歉這封信有點長，希望您感受得到我的誠懇，我試圖將這篇精簡化。

Apologies for the length of this letter. Hopefully, you get the sense of the depth of my gratitude but I’ll try to summarize as simply and clearly as I can.

謝謝您保護我的孩子、家人、社區、我的第二個家園（台灣），也希望在這艱困的時刻我們可以繼續加油。台灣在我心中有一席之地，也在這次更加證明「台灣第一」。

Thank you for protecting my children, my family, my local community, and my adopted country, and keep up the good work in what must be a really busy and stressful time for you. Taiwan has always had a special place in my heart and is unequivocally more than ever before number 1.

史蒂芬給總統的這封信主要是想表達他的感謝，也分享自己與在台外籍人士對於台灣防疫的看法。史蒂芬說他希望可以分享給其他台灣人知道，外國人也非常感謝且欣賞這次台灣政府防疫的表現。

Steven M. sent this letter of gratitude to President Tsai Ing-Wen, which represents his personal opinions and the opinions of many of those in the foreign community, who he has talked to at great length about the awesome, tremendous and outstanding work that Tsai Ing-Wen and her government has been doing in our battle against Wuhan Pneumonia. Steven said that he wants to publish this letter so that the wider Taiwanese audience knows how much the approaches taken in Taiwan are appreciated by those of us in the foreign community.

