Taiwan extends halt on all overseas tours until end of May

TAIPEI (CNA) — The suspension of all inbound and outbound tours imposed on Taiwanese travel agencies will be further extended until the end of May in an effort to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Tourism Bureau said Wednesday.

The bureau said it decided to extend the ban, which was previously scheduled to last until the end of April, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise both locally and internationally.

Major local tourist agencies, including Lion Travel and Cola Tours, have responded that they will cancel such trips accordingly. Whether tours scheduled for after May will go ahead will depend on further government decisions.