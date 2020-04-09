宣傳到一半「忍痛放棄」　《逃出立法院》突宣佈延後上映｜ ‘Get the hell out’ release postponed due to coronavirus

【看英文中國郵報學英文】政治嘲諷版活屍喜劇《逃出立法院》，集合禾浩辰、賴雅妍、庹宗華、高慧君、王中皇、林鶴軒等實力派演員演出，原定在4月17日上映，但這兩周疫情開始發生變化，確診人數增加速度變快，爲配合政府防疫室內百人以上不得群聚等措施，在幾經長考後，決定將電影延後上映，待疫情更為穩定後，再公告上映日期。

“Get The Hell Out” is a Taiwanese zombie comedy with a political satirical twist, starring renowned actors including Bruce Hung, Megan Lai, Tou Chung-Hua, Francesca Kao, Wang Chung-Huang and Da-her Lin.

The film was scheduled to release on April 17 but as the pandemic became more severe in the past two weeks with numbers of reported cases growing more rapidly, a decision was made after thorough evaluation, to postpone the release in order to cooperate with the government’s policy against gatherings of more than 100 people.

The official release date will be announced when the situation improves.

事實上，《逃出立法院》的主角賴雅妍、禾浩辰、林軒鶴和高慧君等人，已經為了電影上映進行許多宣傳訪問與活動，但面對防疫困難度不停增高，他們深感配合防疫措施，延後檔期是對觀眾而言最安全的決定，同時也向第一線努力的醫護人員表達敬意。

All leading actors and actresses have attended the events to promote their movies; however, amid the coronavirus outbreak, they all have agreed on the delay of the film release date for viewers’ safety.

Meanwhile, they expressed appreciation for the medical professionals who battle against the virus for the front lines, according to the local media.