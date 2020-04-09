想婚想瘋了！武漢情侶結婚潮灌爆登記系統 | ‘I do!’ — Wuhan residents rush to tie the knot after lockdown lifted

【看英文中國郵報學英文】封城76天後，新型冠狀病毒爆發地中國武漢週三解除封城，許多武漢情侶趁此時機，決定締結婚約，解封首日，支付寶旗下的結婚登記系統瞬間湧入人潮，造成系統短暫當機。

Following 76 days in lockdown, Wuhan residents have made use of their newly found freedom to get hitched. On the day the lockdown was lifted, the local marriage application system suddenly saw an influx of applicants, causing a temporary “online traffic jam.”

支付寶週三於微博PO文表示，武漢結婚預約系統造訪人數為疫情爆發前的300%，導致暫時當機無法登入，但整體系統仍完好，重新整理幾次即恢復正常。

The Chinese online payment platform, Alipay, reported on Weibo on Wednesday that the system received a 300 percent increase in traffic, which led to it slowing down. However, they claim that the system is still working and applicants only need to refresh the page a few times to get it back to normal.

據報導，2月至3月武漢停止結婚登記，全城1100萬市民進入為期76天的封城狀態。

According to various reports, the marriage application system had been put on hold during the lockdown in Wuhan from February to March. Eleven million people were subsequently stuck at home for the endurance of 76 days, total.

另外，支付寶宣布推出「新生兒重複姓名查詢」服務，伴侶可以上網查詢新生兒姓名是否已經被其他人使用過。

In addition, Alipay announced the debut of a new service that informs couples which baby names have already been used.

網友紛紛留言，「大家都憋了好久急著結婚」、「你說完後重名查詢也打不開了」、「到處都離婚，武漢全是結婚的」、「離婚的估計也不比結婚少，長時間相處各種家庭矛盾都出來了」。

​​​​Many commented below suggesting that a lot of people have been waiting for this moment for quite some time, and others jokingly wrote that while the world is lining up to get a divorce, Wuhan citizens are vying for marriage licenses.