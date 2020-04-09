感謝捐口罩！美國務卿：台灣是真朋友　網也狂讚：做得好 | Mike Pompeo thanks Taiwan for face masks donation

【看英文中國郵報學英文】新冠肺炎肆虐全球，疫情持續蔓延，尤以歐美國家最為嚴重，而台灣日前宣布捐贈 200 萬個口罩給美國，對此，美國國務卿麥克·蓬佩奧（ Mike Pompeo ）昨（ 8 ）日在官方推特發文向台灣致謝，並稱台灣是「真朋友」、「世界防疫的典範」。

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Taiwan donated 2 million face masks to the U.S.

On Wednesday, secretary of State Mike Pompeo thanked Taiwan for the donation, saying in a tweet that Taiwan is a “real friend,” and a “model for the world in the global battle against COVID-19.”

總統蔡英文於 1 日宣布捐贈 1000 萬個口罩給疫情較嚴重的國家，對象包括：美國、歐洲國家和友邦等。

On April 1, President Tsai Ing-wen announced Taiwan would donate 10 million surgical masks to countries struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, including the U.S., some European countries and Taiwan’s diplomatic ties.

對此，美國國務卿麥克·蓬佩奧（ Mike Pompeo ）昨天在推特發文寫道，「在這個艱難的時刻，真正的朋友會在一起。美國感謝台灣捐贈 200 萬個口罩，以支持我們的第一線醫療人員。你們行事的坦率及慷慨，在這場全球對抗新冠肺炎的戰役中是世界的典範。」

Mike Pompeo stressed in a tweet: “During tough times, real friends stick together. The U.S. is thankful to Taiwan for donating 2 million face masks to support our healthcare workers on the frontlines. Your openness and generosity in the global battle against COVID-19 is a model for the world.”