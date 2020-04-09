796,000 Taiwan residents ordered face masks online: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Thursday announced that 796,000 people had successfully registered for purchasing face masks as of today.

Meanwhile, long queues for purchasing the surgical masks have been seen at designated pharmacies across Taiwan.

Although the supply of face masks at each pharmacy has increased as the new rationing regulation put in place today, the number of people who can buy face masks remain the same, the center said.

Therefore, the center has advised residents to try to buy face masks at the brick-and-mortar stores on various days to avoid long queues.

Starting from Thursday, adults can buy nine face masks per two weeks, up from three per week, while children are allocated 14 face masks per two weeks.

If you buy face masks online between April 9 and 22, you will be able to place your next order from April 23 to May 6.