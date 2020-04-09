阿滴罕見暴怒！「175字譙譚德塞」：不知羞恥到極點 | Ray Du lashes out at WHO head over racism accusation

【看英文中國郵報學英文】WHO秘書長譚德塞昨（8）日在記者會上飆罵台灣3分鐘，指控過去3個月受到的死亡威脅、種族歧視式的人身攻擊「都來自台灣」，他已經忍無可忍，「夠了！真的夠了！」向來給人溫和形象的YouTuber阿滴，在聽完譚德塞的發言後氣到脫口：「到底在公X小？」

阿滴今日稍早在私人臉書發文，劈頭就罵譚德塞：「到底在公X小？台灣三個月前開始種族歧視你？這樣試圖把針對你『個人能力不足』，把『政治放在公衛之上』，最後『導致全球疫情失控』的批評，模糊焦點成是針對黑人的種族歧視，真的是推卸責任、不知羞恥到了極點。」

The World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took a swipe at Taiwan during a press conference on April 8, claiming that all the racist comments and death threats he had received for the past three months have originated from Taiwan.

To this, YouTuber Ray Du blasted the director on his Facebook saying enough is enough. This outburst came as a surprise as the YouTuber is known for his mild manner.

After learning of Ghebreyesus’ comments, Ray Du posted: “What the hxxx is he talking about? Taiwan began discriminating against you since January? You are just trying to twist the criticism toward you regarding your ‘inability,’ ‘putting politics before world health’ and ‘letting the virus get out of hand’ into racial discrimination. This is irresponsible and a shameless act.”

針對譚德塞說「他們（台灣）還是可以繼續（罵我），我不在乎！」阿滴諷刺地說：「不好意思！台灣在過去三個月來不被在乎的狀況下，自立自強的成為了防疫表現名列前矛的國家。」最後更感嘆：「想到我之前還嘗試透過影片跟WHO對話就感到心寒。」

Regarding Ghebreyesus’ comments claiming he doesn’t care if Taiwan continues to attack him, Du replied sarcastically,” So sorry that Taiwan became a model for virus-prevention while being excluded by global health organizations.”

Du also expressed regret that he had once tried to contact the WHO through his videos.

貼文引發網友共鳴：「難得你第一句話跟我的動態一樣」、「是人都會做錯事，但可恥的事做錯事還在東扯西扯」、「模糊焦點就算了還繼續針對台灣真的是喔氣氣氣氣氣」、「看完真的很想支持川普凍結美國對CHO的資金援助」！

His post garnered enthusiastic replies from netizens offering support, with many agreeing that the Ghebreyesus is merely trying to find a scapegoat for his own faults and bad judgement.