Taiwan reports only one new COVID-19 case

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Thursday reported one new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 380.

The lone local infection case is a student in his twenties who was the roommate of case 322.

He had been under quarantine since March 30 as a contact of case 322 and was tested by health authorities on April 6.

His infection was confirmed today.

According to the CECC, 448 people are currently being investigated as contacts of the cluster infection, and 24 have since been tested, with one testing positive (case 380) today.

Three contacts are still undergoing tests while the other 20 were tested negative.

In addition, health authorities have disinfected the campus and dormitories of cases 322 and 380, and the school has been holding classes online since April 6.

Taiwan CDC asks that travelers who show symptoms such as fevers or coughs upon arriving in Taiwan need to put on a surgical mask and seek immediate medical attention. In addition, please inform authorities of any history of travel, occupation, contact, and cluster (TOCC) to facilitate timely diagnosis and prompt case-reporting. Call the toll-free Communicable Disease Reporting and Consultation Hotline, 1922 (or 0800-001922).