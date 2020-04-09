Ray Du lashes out at WHO head over racism accusation

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan YouTuber Ray Du blasted the WHO head on Facebook on Thursday, saying “enough is enough.”

His outburst came in response to the World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who alleged a day earlier that the racist comments and death threats he had received for the past three months originated from Taiwan.

To this, Ray Du posted: “What the hxxx is he talking about? Taiwan began discriminating against you since January? You are just trying to twist the criticism toward you regarding your ‘inability,’ ‘putting politics before world health’ and ‘letting the virus get out of hand’ into racial discrimination. This is an irresponsible and shameless act.”

Regarding Ghebreyesus’ comments claiming he doesn’t care if Taiwan continues to attack him, Du replied sarcastically,” So sorry that Taiwan became a model for virus-prevention while being excluded by global health organizations.”

Du also expressed regret that he had once tried to contact the WHO through his videos.

His post garnered enthusiastic replies from netizens offering support, with many agreeing that the Ghebreyesus is merely trying to find a scapegoat for his own faults and his bad judgment.

Ray Du’s Facebook post (Screengrab)

