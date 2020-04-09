口罩有沒有戴好？　五步驟示範口罩正確戴法 | How to a wear face mask properly?

【看英文中國郵報學英文】隨著新型冠狀病毒疫情蔓延，各國政府皆要求民眾配戴口罩，阻止疫情持續擴散，然而，口罩若是沒有戴好也無法有效防止病毒擴散。那麼該如何正確配戴口罩呢？跟著The China Post口罩配戴示範影片，檢查自己有沒有漏掉需注意的小細節！

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, health authorities worldwide have asked their citizens to wear a mask to contain the virus’s spread. However, if you don’t wear a mask properly, it won’t effectively prevent the infection. Then how? Check out the video that demonstrates how to wear a mask properly!

第一步，用酒精消毒雙手、或是以肥皂洗手。

Before you wear a mask, remember to use an alcohol-based sanitizer to clean your hands or wash your hands with soap.

第二步，確認口罩有沒有任何毀損、破洞。配戴前確定口罩有顏色的那面朝外。

Make sure there is no hole on the face masks and the colored side is facing outwards.

第三步，雙手食指輕壓鼻樑片，並且將口罩往下撐開拉至下巴。

Lightly press the wire against the bridge of your nose and pull the mask to cover your chin.

第四步，若是口罩太大怎麼辦？謹記不能將口罩拉繩交叉，這會導致側邊開口過大，病毒易入侵。若口罩尺寸過大，建議將口罩拉繩打結，讓口罩更貼合。

What if the mask is too big? Don’t cross the ear loops because it may widen the gap on the sides. Instead, you should tie the ear loops to make it tighter and fit your face.

最後，取下口罩時，避免碰觸口罩表面，應將口罩對折，馬上丟入垃圾桶。

Remove masks without touching the front, keeping it away from your face. Dispose of it immediately.