各縣市防疫包　網看笑掉大牙：這縣市最寒酸 | Taiwan isolation care packages tickle the funny bone of people in quarantine

【看英文中國郵報學英文】2019新型冠狀病毒（COVID-19）疫情持續延燒，台灣也下令所有入境旅客須進行14天居家檢疫，確診個案接觸者也須進行居家隔離。政府為了鼓勵人民乖乖待在家，開始發送防疫包，然而網友卻發現，每個縣市的防疫包內含的物品皆不同，引起熱議。

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Taiwan has issued regulations stating that all arrival passengers need to undergo a 14-day quarantine period as well as those who have come into contact with confirmed cases.

To ensure that those under quarantine stay indoors, the government has provided some incentives in the form of ‘isolation care-packages’.

However, as different districts included different things in the packages, many took to the Internet to compare, resulting in quite a few laughs.

大部分的縣市政府都有附零食、泡麵和口罩。

Most of the packages include snacks, instant noodles and face masks.

然而，有些縣市居民卻發現自己的防疫包打開只見一些防疫知識卡和體溫計。台中的居民就有人分享自己的防疫包，下面留言：「讓我們再複習一次，裡面有秀燕的叮嚀、口罩和體溫計。」

But some have opened theirs only to be met with some virus information pamphlets and a thermometer. Residents in Taichung shared their care packages online and commented below, “Let’s review, shall we? Here we have the mayor’s words of advice, some face masks and a thermometer.”

不過也有網友出來補充防疫包是依里幹事不同而有所差。

Though some care packages seem to be less-fortunately packed than others, online users have added that different district officials will include different things.

高雄的防疫包也被眼尖的網友特別點出，因內含大垃圾袋，網友才想起隔離者垃圾需要另外包才不會傳染給同居者。

In a care package from Kaohsiung, eagle-eyed netizens pointed out that the government had kindly included large trash bags as those under quarantine need to separate their garbage from others living under the same roof to avoid possible cluster infections.

最後，網友們票選出最幸福防疫居民為桃園縣市的民眾。防疫包內不僅滿滿的零食，還附了桂格燕麥，礦泉水，泡麵和飲料，讓人誤以為在普渡。毒蛇網友也在下面留言，鄭文燦是否想讓市民變胖，讓自己顯得瘦一些呢？

After looking through the photos shared online, netizens unanimously deemed those living in Taoyuan as the luckiest for their care packages were overflowing with snacks, cereal packets, water, instant noodles and beverages.

The abundance of food had many comparing the image to scenes seen during the Ghost Festival (中元節) when offerings are provided for the spirits.

Netizens also questioned whether this was all part of Taoyuan Mayor Chen Wen-tsan’s plot to fatten up the citizens so as to make himself appear thinner in comparison.

※【NOWnews 今日新聞】提醒您：

因應武漢肺炎疫情，疾管署持續加強疫情監測與邊境管制措施，國外入境後如有發燒、咳嗽等不適症狀，請撥打「1922」專線，或「0800-001922」，並依指示配戴口罩儘速就醫，同時主動告知醫師旅遊史及接觸史，以利及時診斷及通報。

※ 【The China Post 英文中國郵報】reminds you:

Taiwan CDC asks that travelers who show symptoms such as fevers or coughs upon arriving in Taiwan need to put on a surgical mask and seek immediate medical attention. In addition, please inform authorities of any history of travel, occupation, contact, and cluster (TOCC) to facilitate timely diagnosis and prompt case-reporting. Call the toll-free Communicable Disease Reporting and Consultation Hotline, 1922 (or 0800-001922).