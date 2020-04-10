來自強森總理切身體驗的忠告　全英國民眾都收到了 | UK health authorities send updates to residents

【看英文中國郵報學英文】身為專欄作家的英國人妻Mrs. Reader讀者太太，住在英國超過10年，今(9)日在臉書粉絲專頁「讀者太太在英國」分享近期收到首相強森（Boris Johnson）的忠告信，內容強調政府重申的防疫重點，「待在家，保護國民保健系統，拯救生命。」

Mrs. Reader, a Taiwanese column writer, has lived in England for ten years. She posted on Facebook with images of UK PM Boris Johnson’s letter which urged people to “Stay at home, Protect the NHS, Save lives.”

讀者太太臉書PO文內寫道，強森上週日起高燒不退，被送進加護病房救治，其實在更早之前，強森即出現發燒症狀，連續發燒7天。發燒期間，強森仍繼續工作，並在個人Twitter上傳影片證實自我隔離7天後病徵仍未消失，必須繼續隔離，並提醒英國民眾就算週末是高溫好天氣，還是不能忘記英國正執行的防疫政策。i

In her post, Mrs. Reader wrote that Johnson was moved to the intensive care last week as the symptoms worsened. Earlier, Johnson had developed a fever for seven days, during which he had been working on containment in virus and recorded a video to urge English people to stay home.

目前英國政府實施軟性封城政策，呼籲民眾若不是要外出運動、採買民生必需品、就醫、執行必要工作勤務等等就絕對不要出門。相較於義大利、西班牙、法國以警力強制封城，英國採取的措施給民眾相當大的彈性。

So far, the UK government has implemented a coronavirus soft lockdown, urging people to stay home unless they do necessary shopping for daily essentials, seeking medical help, or working out, she wrote. Compared with Italy, Spain and French, UK has given its citizens much more convenience and flexibility.

最後，讀者太太呼籲住英國的民眾，「珍惜還有軟性封城的機會，不要濫用國家給我們的自由」，別把每天可出門運動的機會當成放風時間，到處趴趴走與親朋好友見面。

Last but not least, she called on her fans who live in the UK to cherish the convenience that UK government granted and never misuse the freedom that the authorities allowed us. Don’t use the outdoor exercise time to hang out with friends and ignore the social distancing rule.

「不要在外做不必要的停留，一個念頭的改變可能可以挽救許多人的生命，要怎麼做，我想善良的台灣人心裡都清楚。」

“Stay at home and avoid unnecessary social contacts outdoor. Changing your thought could save lives. How to do it? I think Taiwanese are kind and the answer is in their mind.”

#聽首相的話大家都知道英國首相BJ在上週日因此持續高燒不退，被送進倫敦的St Thomas'a…

讀者太太臉書粉專：讀者太太在英國