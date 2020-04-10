全球網友也回應譚德塞　我也被台灣攻擊了 | #ThisAttackComeFromTaiwan, really?

【看英文中國郵報學英文】世界衛生組織秘書長譚塞德近來爭議不斷，稍早譚德塞指控過去三個月來，他收到的種族歧視言語、死亡威脅恐嚇都來自台灣，這無憑無據的指控引起眾怒。

The World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus alleged earlier this week that the racist comments and death threats he had received over the past three months had originated from Taiwan, leaving many furious around Taiwan.

社群軟體推特上發起「來自台灣的攻擊」(#This attack come from Taiwan) 主題標籤，回擊這項空穴來風的指控。許多支持台灣的外國人、本國人PO出台灣驚艷美景、食物、大型活動照片，加上主題標籤在推特、IG瘋傳。

In response to the groundless accusation, a new hashtag, “This attack comes from Taiwan,” began trending on Twitter and Instagram with supporters of Taiwan and Taiwanese citizens posting beautiful pictures of food and events that are made in or took place in the country.

#ThisAttackComeFromTaiwan

I've been attacked a couple of weeks ago while cycling around Taiwan pic.twitter.com/R6LrsjrbGk — The Last Samirai • Tunisian Around the World (@thelastsamirai) April 9, 2020

#ThisAttackComeFromTaiwan

#ThisAttackComesFromTaiwan Beef noodle soup

Bubble tea (Pearl milk tea)

Shaved ice with mango

Fried chicken cutlet pic.twitter.com/6zp9uK8Lfr — Fu🦑 (@mimi31131) April 9, 2020

網友列舉出台灣在各方面優異的表現，像是亞洲第一個國家合法同婚、提供口罩、在新冠病毒肆虐之際援助其他國家。

Netizens showcased Taiwan’s various achievements, including being the first Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage and providing face masks and assistance to other countries during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

My first post.

The first Asian country legalize same sex marriage. #ThisAttackComeFromTaiwan pic.twitter.com/1vVXnzNX01 — 劉康廷 (@nick_liu_) April 9, 2020

Our assistance to allies in #CentralAmerica has arrived safely. The people of #Taiwan are proud to help friends in a time of need. JW#TaiwanCanHelp#ThisAttackComesFromTaiwan pic.twitter.com/hQzhoN8B2K — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) April 10, 2020

截至週五早上，推特累積超過4000則推文附上「#ThisAttackComesFromTaiwan」標籤，Instagram則是有3000則。

As of Friday morning, there were more than 4,000 tweets with the hashtag #ThisAttackComesFromTaiwan circulating online and more than 3,000 posts on Instagram.

※【NOWnews 今日新聞】提醒您：

因應武漢肺炎疫情，疾管署持續加強疫情監測與邊境管制措施，國外入境後如有發燒、咳嗽等不適症狀，請撥打「1922」專線，或「0800-001922」，並依指示配戴口罩儘速就醫，同時主動告知醫師旅遊史及接觸史，以利及時診斷及通報。

※ 【The China Post 英文中國郵報】reminds you:

Taiwan CDC asks that travelers who show symptoms such as fevers or coughs upon arriving in Taiwan need to put on a surgical mask and seek immediate medical attention. In addition, please inform authorities of any history of travel, occupation, contact, and cluster (TOCC) to facilitate timely diagnosis and prompt case-reporting. Call the toll-free Communicable Disease Reporting and Consultation Hotline, 1922 (or 0800-001922).