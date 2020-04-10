‘I do!’ — Wuhan residents rush to tie the knot after lockdown lifted

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Following 76 days in lockdown, Wuhan residents have made use of their newly found freedom to get hitched.

On the day the lockdown was lifted, the local marriage application system suddenly saw an influx of applicants, causing a temporary “online traffic jam.”

The Chinese online payment platform, Alipay, reported on Weibo on Wednesday that the system received a 300 percent increase in traffic, which led to it slowing down.

However, they claim that the system is still working and applicants only need to refresh the page a few times to get it back to normal.

According to various reports, the marriage application system had been put on hold during the lockdown in Wuhan from February to March.

Eleven million people were subsequently stuck at home for the endurance of 76 days, total.

In addition, Alipay announced the debut of a new service that informs couples which baby names have already been used.

​​​​Many commented below suggesting that a lot of people have been waiting for this moment for quite some time, and others jokingly wrote that while the world is lining up to get a divorce, Wuhan citizens are vying for marriage licenses.