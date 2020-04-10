2 million face masks sold Thursday across Taiwan: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Friday announced that 1.17 million people had successfully registered for purchasing face masks as of noon today.

Meanwhile, long queues for purchasing the surgical masks could be seen at designated pharmacies across Taiwan.

The CECC reiterated that residents are advised to try to buy face masks at brick-and-mortar stores on various days to avoid long queues.

“In this way, I believed the queues will be shorter soon,” said Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

To protect the infants, Chen called on residents to wear a mask and keep a safe distance (approximately 1.5 indoors and 1 meter outdoor) from babies who may not be able to wear masks.

Yesterday, more than 18 million face masks have been sold within one day, meeting 1.7 million adults and 270,000 children’s demands for masks.

Starting from Thursday, adults can buy nine face masks per two weeks, up from three per week, while children are allocated 14 face masks per two weeks.

If you buy face masks online between April 9 and 22, you will be able to place your next order from April 23 to May 6.