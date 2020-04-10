又增2人確診！病毒班機又一人中標 | Taiwan reports 2 more infections and 1 death, total now at 382

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(10)日公布國內新增2例COVID-19(新冠肺炎)境外移入病例，分別為20多歲女性(案381)及60多歲男性(案382)。其中案381於美國就學，3月30日入境，同班機旅客已有10人確診，因此由居家檢疫對象改列為居家隔離對象，個案於4月5日出現流鼻水、鼻塞及嗅覺異常症狀，7日由衛生單位安排就醫採檢，於今日確診。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Friday reported 2 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection — a woman in her twenties (case 381) and a man in his sixties (case 382).

Case 381 had been studying in the U.S. and returned to Taiwan on March 30. She is the 11th passenger on a recent China Airlines flight that has tested positive for the virus.

According to the CECC, she began developing symptoms such as a runny nose, congestion and abnormal sense of smell while under quarantine on April 5. She was tested two days later and her infection was confirmed today.

指揮中心表示，案382於2月16日至3月29日與案378(妻子)一同至印尼探親，返國後進行居家檢疫，因妻子確診改列為接觸者居家隔離，案382返國至今無症狀，4月7日衛生單位安排接觸者採檢，於今日確診。截至今日，台灣已有382確診案例。

Case 382 had traveled to Indonesia with his wife (case 378) between Feb. 16 and March 29. He was placed under quarantine upon his return home as he was considered asymptomatic.

He was tested by health authorities on April 7, and his infection was confirmed today.

As of press time, the total number of infections in Taiwan is 382.