Taiwan reports 2 more infections and 1 death, total now at 382

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Friday reported 2 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection — a woman in her 20s (case 381) and a man in his 60s (case 382).

Case 381 had been studying in the U.S. and returned to Taiwan on March 30. She is the 11th passenger of a recent China Airlines flight that has tested positive for the virus.

According to the CECC, she began developing symptoms such as a runny nose, congestion and abnormal sense of smell while under quarantine on April 5. She was tested two days later and her infection was confirmed today.

Case 382 had traveled to Indonesia with his wife (case 378) between Feb. 16 and March 29. He was placed under quarantine upon his return home as he was considered asymptomatic.

He was tested by health authorities on April 7, and his infection was confirmed today.

As of press time, the total number of infections in Taiwan is 382.