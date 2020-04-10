How to a wear face mask properly?

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Amid the coronavirus outbreak, health authorities worldwide have asked all residents to wear a mask to contain the virus’s spread.

If you don’t wear a mask properly though, it won’t effectively prevent you from getting infected. Then how? Check out the video that demonstrates how to wear a mask properly!

Before you wear a mask, remember to use an alcohol-based sanitizer to clean your hands or wash your hands with soap.

Make sure there is no hole on the face masks and the colored side is facing outwards.

Lightly press the wire against the bridge of your nose and pull the mask to cover your chin.

What if the mask is too big? Don’t cross the ear loops because it may widen the gap on the sides. Instead, you should tie the ear loops to make it tighter and fit your face.

Remove masks without touching the front, keeping it away from your face. Dispose of it immediately.