狗狗將不再受害　中國研擬禁吃狗肉政策 | ‘Dogs are friends, not food’: China drafts new policy prohibiting dog meat consumption

【看英文中國郵報學英文】因應2019新型冠狀病毒 (COVID-19) ，中國於昨（9）日宣佈將擬定新政策，禁止食用狗肉。

Following the coronavirus outbreak, China has announced a new policy prohibiting the consumption of dog meat.

文件中，中國農業部稱狗應為伴侶動物，特別強調「隨著人類文明進步和公眾對動物保護的關注及偏愛，狗已從傳統家畜『特化』為伴侶動物，國際上普遍不作為畜禽，我國不宜列入畜禽管理」。

In a notice released by China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the government announced that “As far as dogs are concerned, along with the progress of human civilization and the public concern and love for animal protection, dogs have been ‘specialized’ to become companion animals … and they will not be regulated as livestock in China.”

繼深圳上週頒布的禁食貓狗法令，此舉被許多人視為正面的改變，外媒也指出這是中國第一次列出為什麼不視貓狗為食物。

The announcement came after Shenzhen’s newest policy last week banning the consumption of dog and cat meat, making it the first city in the country to do so. The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture’s decision was positively received by many, and international media claimed it was the first time China has listed explicit reasons for not allowing citizens to consume canine meat.

根據國際人道對待動物協會（Humane Society International, HSI) 估計，中國狗市平均一年屠殺近1000萬隻狗。

According to statistics provided by the Humane Society International, China butchers nearly 10 million dogs a year.

新型冠狀肺炎剛爆發時，世界各地專家認為源頭為武漢野生動物市場的蝙蝠，中國也隨即禁止人民食用、購買和飼養野生動物。

When the coronavirus first broke out, leading experts believed the virus had originated from exotic markets, specifically bats. China had then subsequently banned all consumption, selling, and breeding of exotic animals.

新政策公布後，許多網友也馬上表示贊同和支持，並希望可以修改動物保護法，讓狗狗成為真正家庭的一份子。

After the announcement, many took to the Internet to express their support and hoped that the new draft can be incorporated into the Animal Protection Law, making dogs a true member of the family.

※【NOWnews 今日新聞】提醒您：

因應武漢肺炎疫情，疾管署持續加強疫情監測與邊境管制措施，國外入境後如有發燒、咳嗽等不適症狀，請撥打「1922」專線，或「0800-001922」，並依指示配戴口罩儘速就醫，同時主動告知醫師旅遊史及接觸史，以利及時診斷及通報。

※ 【The China Post 英文中國郵報】reminds you:

Taiwan CDC asks that travelers who show symptoms such as fevers or coughs upon arriving in Taiwan need to put on a surgical mask and seek immediate medical attention. In addition, please inform authorities of any history of travel, occupation, contact, and cluster (TOCC) to facilitate timely diagnosis and prompt case-reporting. Call the toll-free Communicable Disease Reporting and Consultation Hotline, 1922 (or 0800-001922).