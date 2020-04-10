依山傍海動靜皆宜　探索東澳湛藍秘境｜Explore the blue secrets of Dong’ao

【看英文中國郵報學英文】位在蘭陽平原最南端，東澳坐擁太平洋、背靠中央山脈。少了熙來攘往的人潮，多了浪聲、海味、與清幽，內行的玩家都知道，這是就是宜蘭最遺世獨立的角落。

Located at the southernmost tip of the Lanyang Plain, Dong’ao faces the Pacific Ocean and lies against the Central Mountain Range. With fewer crowds, the sound of the waves, the ocean and tranquility make it the least traveled corner of Yilan.

登中央山脈起點 覽盡太平洋美景｜The beginning of Central Mountain Range

座落在蘭陽平原跟中央山脈的接壤處，烏岩角一直是登山客的朝聖之地，而其所在的海灘之乾淨湛藍，也成了喜歡靜謐海景的私房景點。抵達烏岩角的方式有三種：坐船、步行、划獨木舟。獨木舟可以從北邊的南澳內埤海灘出發、或是南邊的東澳灣出發。划獨木舟的旅客會穿過烏岩角最著名的海蝕洞，洞內海流較端急，船身隨浪左右碰撞，海水拍打礁石的回音此起彼落，對喜歡戶外活動的旅客來說，絕對是一場精采的冒險。過了海蝕洞之後來到無人沙灘，方才的波濤洶湧回歸平靜，面對浩瀚的太平洋，享受城市裡沒有的開闊。

Located on the border of Lanyang Plain and the Central Mountain Range, Wuyanjiao has always been a place of pilgrimage for hikers. The clean blue beaches where Wuyanjiao is located have also become a secret spot for those who enjoy tranquil sea views. There are three ways to reach Wuyanjiao: by boat, canoe, or on foot. Canoes set off from Nanliao Beach to the north, or from Dongao Bay in the south. Canoers will pass through Wuyanjiao’s most famous sea caves. The current inside the cave is more acute, and the hull of the boat collides with the waves. The sound of the sea crushing against the reefs echoes one after another. For travelers who like outdoor activities, it is absolutely a fantastic adventure. After passing through the sea caves, in comes an uninhabited beach where waves return back to their original peaceful state. Visitors face the vast Pacific Ocean and enjoy the openness not found in cities.

蛇山步道 看山看海看鐵路 ｜Snake Mountain Trail

隱藏在東澳部落裡，蛇山步道遠眺東澳灣，俯視東澳隧道和北迴鐵路，鐵路迷絕對不能錯過！蛇山是從前泰雅族人耕種、狩獵之地，泰雅族語為「Babaw Kulu」，意為「耕作與狩獵會得到豐收」。由東澳嶺往下望，蛇山形如蛇頭，其步道又蜿蜒盤據，因而得名。蛇山步道的登山口距離東澳車站不遠，位於部落的山邊，從東澳派出所與東澳郵局之間的巷道進入直走到底即可抵達。爬山全程大約30分鐘。

Hidden in the local tribes, the Snake Mountain Trail overlooks Dongao Bay, Dongao Tunnel and the northern Railway. This is the spot where railway fans must not miss! Snake Mountain used to be where the Atayal people farm and hunt. The mountain is named after “Babaw Kulu” which means “farming and hunting will get a good harvest” in the Atayal language. Looking down from Dong’ao Ridge, the Snake

Mountain is shaped like a snake’s head, its trails entwined. The entrance of the main trail is located on the hillside of the tribe, not far from Dong’ao Train Station. It can be reached by going straight from the lane inbetween Dong’ao Police Station and Dong’ao Post Office. It takes approximately 30 minutes to complete the trail.

Tiffany藍的粉鳥林海灘 ｜Tiffany blue Fenniaolin

東澳粉鳥林最讓人流連忘返的莫過於它獨特的Tiffany藍色海水，以及充滿圓形石頭的礪灘，旅人來此將石頭堆疊，據說是有祈福之意。據說早期在港口有許多野生鴿子棲息，台語的鴿子稱為「粉鳥」，才因而得名。粉鳥林位於東澳灣南端、位置隱密，也因此過去少有人煙，頗有遺世獨立之感。

The most fascinating thing about Dong’ao Fenniaolin is its unique Tiffany blue waters and beaches filled with round stones. Travelers come here to stack the stones, which is said to be a blessing. Folklore has it that many wild pigeons inhabited the harbor in the early days. Pigeons are called “pink birds” in Taiwanese, which is the literal meaning of Fenniaolin in Mandarin. Fenniaolin is located in rather hidden location at the southern end of Dong’ao Bay, which is why it was rarely populated in the past, and has a sense of oblivion.