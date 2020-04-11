German shares insight into hiking in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Natalis Maximilian Ture is a graduate student from Germany who visited Taiwan a few times during his studies. In an interview, Natalis shared with The China Post some highlights of his hiking trips in Taiwan and the challenges he encountered along the way.

On his YouTube channel “Laotang老唐,” he shared several beautifully-shot and edited videos that document his hiking journeys in Taiwan. The video “Hiking Snow Mountain,” which was released in January, has stirred some discussion among the foreign community in Taiwan and successfully promoted the beauty of Taiwan’s nature. Among other highlights, he included a link to the website of the National Park for an application permit in his video.

Located in the Heping District of Taichung, Snow Mountain (Xueshan), standing at 3,886 meters above sea level, is the second-highest mountain in Taiwan. The hiking trail is 10.9 kilometers in length from the trailhead to the main peak.

As one of the most popular routes among Baiyue — the 100 Peaks of Taiwan, Snow mountain trail generally takes two days and two nights to complete a round hiking trip. With an elevation of 1,700 meters from the trailhead to the main peak, you will pass a “crying slope,” Xueshan East Peak at 3,201 meters, a massive black forest and the breathtaking glacier cirque.

Although it was known as a hike for beginners, climbing Snow Mountain still requires hikers to do enough workout before going on a hiking adventure.

What differentiates the hiking experiences in Taiwan from other countries? Natalis said that there may be many high mountains in other countries, but he has never seen mountains as easily accessible on weekends like here in Taiwan. The accessibility makes hiking much easier as a weekend trip and hobby.

“In other countries, I feel hiking is more of a big deal and I have to plan and hike during the holidays,” he said.

As a foreigner, Natalis had no obstacle while planning on a hike because he could speak fluent Chinese and look into the information in Chinese. “But I think the language barrier is the biggest obstacle for most foreigners.”

Still, the application for the National Park permit was a small obstacle because he prefers to take a spontaneous trip. Other than popular hiking routes such as Yushan and Chiaming Lake, the application for most of the mountains’ permit in Taiwan is quick and easy, he said.

Video: Hiking Snow Mountain

Natalis’ YouTube Channel : Laotang老唐