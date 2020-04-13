全球最先開打的球賽　外媒發現觀眾席有亮點｜Taiwan relaunches baseball season in world first — with surprise guests

【看英文中國郵報學英文】在2019新型冠狀病毒(COVID-19)疫情下，許多國家已實施封城，非必要活動皆暫時停止。唯獨台灣為了服務球迷，中華職棒於週末成為全世界第一個開打的職棒，但因疫情球迷無法進場觀看，中職異想天開的設置了人型紙牌、假人和機器人為球員加油打氣，引起外國媒體關注。

In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, many countries have issued lockdowns and forbidden public events and unnecessary trips outside. Yet, Taiwan has recently become the first country to restart its baseball season with surprise guests in attendance.

Events with 500 or more people have been banned because of the pandemic, leading the Rakuten Monkeys from the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) to use cardboard cutouts and mannequins of fans along with drum-playing robots to root for their players.

The ingenious method was met with praise from both local and foreign media.

觀眾席中，大家可以看到許多戴著口罩的紙牌人和穿著球衣的假人，不僅有加油手勢，場後方還放置許多打鼓的機器人，盡可能地讓球員依舊能感受到加油的氣氛。

In the stands, the cardboard cutouts and mannequins were all ‘wearing’ the team’s jerseys, as well as face masks to advocate for virus-prevention measures.

The mannequins and cardboard cutouts were not only ‘cheering’ for the team, but drum-playing robots were also among the squad to help cheer on players during the unconventional game.

因台灣中職為2020年最早開打的大型球賽，許多國家也在與中職商討轉播，樂天桃猿總經理川田喜則表示很多在日本的朋友有傳訊息給他，打算要收看，只可惜最後因天候不佳無法在當天開打。

As this is the first sports game to be held this year, many countries have asked for ways to watch the broadcast LIVE.

The general manager of Rakuten Monkeys, Justin Liu, revealed that friends from Japan have expressed their desires to watch the games, but due to bad weather, the games were unfortunately postponed.

中職開打也獲得外國網友的讚賞，於推特中留言詢問賽事開打時間和如何收看，表示「棒球界的大家都靠你們了！」

The launching of the CPBL games was well-received by netizens, with many inquiring ways to follow the games, claiming that “the baseball world depends on it!”