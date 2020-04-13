肯亞動物園最夯混血明星！　猜猜我的爸媽是誰？| ‘Guess who I am!’ — A striking animal star spotted at Kenya zoo

【看英文中國郵報學英文】你以為這只是一頭普通驢子嗎？當你再看仔細點，心中浮現疑問：「為什麼它的腿有斑馬條紋？」

Do you think it’s just a donkey? Look closely and a question will arise in your mind, “Why does it have stripes on its four legs?”

根據CNN報導，肯亞休魯山國家公園近期發現，斑馬媽媽旁出現了一頭有著四條黑白條紋腿，上半身卻呈現土黃色的奇特生物。原來是園區內的驢子爸爸和斑馬媽媽生下了這頭混血小動物。

According to CNN, this animal, which combines the sturdy body of its donkey sire and the striped legs of its zebra mother, was spotted standing by a zebra’s side at the Chyulu Hills National Park in Kenya.

A zebra mother and a donkey father gave birth to this striking creature.

驢子、斑馬雜交生出來的動物稱為「斑驢」，它上半身有著斑馬黑白條紋，但條紋色不深，相當不明顯，乍看之下只是一隻驢子。

The donkey-zebra hybrid is called “Zonkey,” which has stripes in light colors covering its body. If you look in the distance, it looks just like a donkey.

當地野生動物基金會（Sheldrick Wildlife Trust）表示，一開始看到它以為是斑馬在做泥巴浴，但後來才恍然大悟，我們任性的斑馬生下了一頭斑驢。

According to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, they initially chalked up the animal’s hue to a bath in some mud. “At first, we thought that it had just been wallowing in the mud bath, but then the truth dawned on us: Our wayward zebra had given birth to a zonkey,” it said.

「斑馬的小孩通常有著白、棕條紋，但條紋終究會轉為黑色。這隻小動物條紋顏色卻異常地淺，且身體呈黃褐色。」

“While zebra foals are born with white and brown stripes that eventually turn black, this little one’s body was suspiciously light on stripes and overwhelmingly tawny in color,” the Trust added.

基金會補充道，斑驢是雜種，也就是說它長大後無法生子。目前斑馬媽媽和小斑驢都成長茁壯，相當有活力。

However, Trust said zonkeys are mules, meaning that they will not be able to breed successfully once they reach maturity.

The Trust noted that the mother and baby are thriving.