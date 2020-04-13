尺寸不符怎麼辦？　爸媽自製幼兒專用口罩籲政府解決｜Taiwan parents report difficulty finding masks for small children

【看英文中國郵報學英文】4月9日起，口罩實名制每人兩週可購買9片口罩，然而，近日許多父母抱怨找不到符合小孩尺寸的口罩，引起政府關注。

Parents in Taiwan have been complaining about the problem of finding surgical masks in the right size for their children, under the government’s mask rationing program, and have brought the issue to the attention of a government minister.

住在新北市的家長馮先生表示，雖然有買到兒童口罩，但尺寸過大，幾乎完全遮住女兒的臉龐。

According to a parent surnamed Feng (馮) in New Taipei, although he has been able to buy face masks in children’s size, they are too big and completely cover his daughter’s face.

馮先生說道，他必須在口罩上眼睛的位置挖兩個洞，女兒戴口罩時才看得到前方。

Feng said he usually has to cut two holes in the masks so that his daughter could see when she is wearing them.

另一對家長洪先生表示，他週五去藥局買口罩，只買到大尺寸兒童口罩，且大小跟成人幾乎差不多。

Another parent, surnamed Hung (洪), said he went to 14 pharmacies Friday but was only able to find children’s masks in large sizes, which are as big as the adult ones.

口罩實名制1月31日上路以來，每位成人能分配到的口罩由每週兩片增為三片，到現在每兩週九片 ; 另一方面，13歲以下兒童口罩配給量則為每人兩週10片。

Since Taiwan’s mask rationing program started Jan. 31, the quota for each adult has been increased from two to three per week and then to nine per fortnight, while the quota for children 13 years old and under is 10 every two weeks.

口罩實名制也提供線上預訂，民眾可透過手機APP或是全省政府指定藥局購買口罩。

The masks can be purchased online, via a mobile app or at government designated pharmacies, throughout the country.

自4月22日起，民眾可以前往四大超商，包括全家、7-11、OK便利商店、萊爾富出示健保卡，預定兩週9片口罩。

Starting April 22, buyers will also be able to pre-order their fortnightly ration of masks at Family Mart, 7-Eleven, OK Mart, and Hi-Life convenience stores, once they present their National Health Insurance (NHI) cards.

然而，父母仍擔心買不到符合幼兒尺寸的口罩，向數位政委唐鳳抱怨此問題。日前，唐鳳才在臉書PO出於超商領取線上訂購口罩的照片。

Parents, however, are still worried about being able to buy the right size for their small children, and they complained to Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳), after photos of herself picking up an online order of her masks from a store were posted on Facebook.

家長建議，口罩線上預購系統也應該提供幼兒尺寸的口罩。

The parents suggested that the online ordering system be expanded to include masks for small children.

對此，唐鳳回應寫道，「收到」，並強調她將與超商物流進一步溝通。

In response, Tang wrote “suggestions received” and said she will discuss the logistics with the convenience store chains in the country.