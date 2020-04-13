再添5人確診　珊瑚公主號4台人返國後確診 | Taiwan reports 5 new infections, brings tally to 393

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(13)日公布國內新增5例COVID-19(武漢肺炎)病例，均為境外移入，為3女2男，年齡介於50多歲至60多歲；其中4人為珊瑚公主號郵輪旅客(案389至392)、1人(案393)為案384家人。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Monday reported 5 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 393.

Three women and two men, with ages ranging between 50 to 70, are among the new infected people.

Among the five cases, 4 were passengers on the Coral Princess cruise ship (cases 389 to 392), while case 393 is a family member of case 384.

指揮中心表示，案389至392與另3名親友(共7人)於2月15日至美國、祕魯、玻利維亞、巴西及智利等地旅遊，並於3月5日從智利登上珊瑚公主號郵輪，該郵輪原定3月19日於阿根廷結束旅程，但由於阿根廷等多國封鎖邊境導致郵輪無法停泊，因此該郵輪在海上漂流多日，並於4月4日上午停靠美國佛羅里達州邁阿密港，當時船上已有12名旅客及10名船員確診感染，其中3名旅客死亡。

According to the CECC, cases 389 to 392 had traveled to the U.S., Peru, Bolivia, Brazil and Chile on Feb. 15 with 3 other friends and boarded the Coral Princess cruise ship from Peru on March 5.

The cruise ship had planned to dock in Argentina on March 19 but as the country was on lockdown, the ship was later rejected.

The ship was then stuck at sea for some time, before docking at a dock in Miami, Florida on April 4.

By that time, 12 passengers and 10 crew members were reported to have contracted the virus, with 3 deaths.

指揮中心指出，該郵輪載有1,898人(1,020名旅客及878名船員)，指揮中心於4月7日接獲外交部告知，該郵輪上有7名我國籍旅客(即上述7人)，將搭乘郵輪公司安排的包機至英國後，轉乘我國籍航班返台。為求慎重，指揮中心隨即連繫民航局、移民署、疾管署及航空公司等單位針對7人執行相關檢疫措施，包括：搭機時全程戴口罩、機上座位適當區隔(前後兩排不安排其他乘客)、入境時無論有無症狀均予以採檢，並送集中檢疫所隔離14天。7人4月11日入境時，5人聲明有疑似症狀，其中4人檢驗確診已住院隔離，3人檢驗陰性持續集中檢疫，將二採並於解除隔離前再次採檢確認。

The CECC said that the cruise had 1,898 passengers in total (1,020 passengers and 878 crew members), and they had received notice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on April 7 that 7 of the passengers were Taiwanese.

The 7 passengers were then put on a flight to the U.K. before heading home on a Taiwanese carrier.

As a precaution, the seven passengers were immediately tested upon arrival, regardless of whether or not they showed symptoms, and wore face masks for the duration of the flight.

The seven travelers entered Taiwan on April 11, among which 5 reported experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms, and 4 were tested and hospitalized in isolation rooms.

Three of the travelers had negative results and are still going through with a second precautionary test.

指揮中心表示，案393長期旅居美國，3月29日出現咳嗽有痰，4月1日出現腹瀉，4月11日入境時因有症狀，自機場後送就醫採檢，於今日確診；其家人(案384)已先於4月10日返國，並在4月11日確診，兩人均曾在美國接觸過武漢肺炎確診個案。

Case 393 was the lone case reported today that was not on board the cruise ship. A woman in her sixties, she had been living in the U.S. when she began coughing on March 29.

She reported suffering from diarrhea on April 1, and was tested upon arrival in Taiwan on April 11, for the above symptoms.

Her infection was confirmed today.

Her family (case 384) had returned to Taiwan on April 10, and the infection was confirmed a day later.

Both had been in contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases while in the U.S.