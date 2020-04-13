影／老外還原台灣防疫日常　超安全一日行程令人慶幸在台灣 | A day in Taiwan from a foreigner’s perspective

Let’s look through the lens of a foreign friend to see Taiwan in a new light

【看英文中國郵報學英文】來自加拿大的Victor在疫情爆發前，來台灣找女友Grace，並且決定和女友一同留在台灣。透過鏡頭，Victor紀錄在台灣的一日生活，那些平凡的不得了的外出、搭乘大眾運輸工具、書展活動和餐廳用餐，已成了歐美國家現階段無法進行的事，因為台灣的超前佈署防疫，使得日常生活能夠持續的原因，平凡溫馨的畫面令人感動。

Hailing from Canada, Victor came to Taiwan before the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak to be with his girlfriend, Grace, and he eventually decided to stay.

Through his lens, Victor documented a day in Taiwan, showing the little things we take for granted every day, like going out, taking public transportation systems, going to book fairs or dining out.

All of the above have since been banned for the time being in many countries, and as life in Taiwan remains comparatively normal, Victor showcases through his videos, Taiwan’s virus-prevention measures and the people’s cooperation.

Victor先是介紹兩人一大早各自工作，然後一同外出時，公車、捷運上的人都會戴口罩，雖然一開始台灣口罩短缺，卻及時增設產線，並定額販售，讓每個人能取得口罩。在各大樓、餐廳或機構都能發現提供消毒的酒精。政府規定從境外歸來的人都要隔離14天，並且以手機簡訊追蹤。「我們的日常和以往大致相同，我們很幸運能待在台灣。」

In the first part of his video, Victor showed their daily routines in the morning and filmed how everyone wears a face mask in Taiwan when taking the bus or MRT.

Victor remarked that although there was an initial shortage of face masks in Taiwan, the government quickly increased production and regulated the prices of face masks to enable access to all citizens.

In buildings, restaurants, and any other establishments, disinfecting alcohol is provided to all visitors and customers.

The government also implemented a 14-day mandatory quarantine for people returning from abroad. The government has also implemented a phone tracking system to keep tabs on people under quarantine.

“Our everyday lives are close to normal, and we are so fortunate to be here,” he said.

清晰的旁白搭配上台灣的日常畫面，明明是再熟悉不過的場景，卻令人鼻酸，因為所有的風平浪靜，都是第一線防疫人員與全台灣民眾一同努力抗疫的階段性成果。一起用外國人的視角觀看疫情期間之下的台灣吧！

A clear narrative voice combined with everyday scenes from Taiwan invokes a sense of melancholy for those watching as all these images are made possible by the hard work of the frontline medical staff and all cooperative Taiwanese citizens.

