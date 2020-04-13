‘Corona: The Movie’ to air on streaming platforms soon

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the COVID-19 pandemic spells ‘nightmare’ to most, filmmakers see it as an opportunity to vie for the rights of distributing content related to the deadly virus.

One of them is director Mostafa Keshvari.

According to foreign media, Keshvari wrapped up filming 10 days prior to the lockdown in the United States, with the film expected to be aired on streaming services before the end of April.

The Persian-Canadian director told BBC that his film is more about ‘xenophobia than it is about the virus’.

“I hope it will make us more united in a way,” the director said.

When the pandemic first broke out, many outlets reported of Asians being abused verbally for wearing face masks or just being present on public transportations.

According to CNN, a 2-year-old and 6-year-old were recently stabbed in Texas because the perpetrator thought the Chinese family was spreading the disease.

Many Asian-Americans have also shared their harrowing experiences taking public transportations, with some claiming the discrimination was worse if they happened to be wearing face masks for their own protection.

As of press time, there are more than 1,800,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide, with 114,980 deaths.