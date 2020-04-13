男童拒戴粉色口罩怕被笑　陳時中率團隊「暖心示範」 | CECC members show the lead, wear pink face masks

【看英文中國郵報學英文】2019新型冠狀病毒（COVID-19）疫情持續延燒，口罩引發熱購潮，但是先前有家長反應，自己的兒子不肯戴粉色口罩，因為怕被同學笑，對此指揮官陳時中昨（12）天坦言，他們也很煩惱，但請大家體諒。

Amid the spread of the Coronavirus, face masks have become a scarce commodity coveted by many. Still, a young boy reportedly refused to wear a pink face mask to school for fear of being laughed at by his classmates, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

Speaking at a daily press briefing on Monday, health minister Chen Shih-chung acknowledged the issue and asked for more consideration amid the outbreak.

今天指揮中心再度召開疫情說明記者會，而且所有出席官員特別全部配戴粉紅色口罩，想要以身作則，示範男生也可以配戴粉色口罩。 Against this backdrop, all members of the CECC donned on pink face masks to personally demonstrate to young boys that it’s okay to wear pink face masks. 指揮官陳時中表示，全部戴粉紅色的口罩，也是昨天有媒體問說，有男孩子帶著粉紅色的口罩，到學校遭人議論，陳時中強調，粉紅色的也不錯，我們以前最喜歡看的卡通就是粉紅豹嘛。 Chen said that the act was intentional to help the young boy overcome his fear. He also pointed out that pink is not a bad color, and even jokingly sharing that his favorite cartoon was “The Pink Panther”.