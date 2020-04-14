古早媽媽味比薩出爐！網友驚呼　誰來當先烈試吃 | New Taiwan pizza flavor has Internet asking for martyrs to try it

【看英文中國郵報學英文】台灣比薩口味再出奇招！近期因2019新型冠狀病毒（COVID-19）疫情，許多人放棄平常愛吃的傳統小吃，選擇在家吃飯。繼日前的臭豆腐口味和台式泡菜，必勝客了解台灣人胃口，本次推出了經典小吃「滷肉飯」口味，顛覆你對比薩的想像！

Another surprising pizza flavor has been concocted! Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, many Taiwanese have opted to sacrifice their favorite roadside shacks (小吃) to eat at home.

With an eye on the recent turn of events, Pizza Hut has decided to bring Taiwanese delights to customers, and created local “braised meat” flavor topping past creations.

此比薩上的料即為豐富，不僅有植物製滷肉，還搭配酸菜筍絲和切半的滷蛋，再以莫扎瑞拉起司為底，中西結合的料理，將在全台歡樂吧供應。

The new flavor consists of braised vegetarian meat, with pickled cabbage and shredded bamboo strips and mozzarella cheese as its base. The combination of western and eastern flavors are to be provided at all locations of the Pizza Hut buffet houses.

若想吃到媽媽味滷肉披薩，4月14日起，全台57家門市限量販售「未來媽媽ㄟ滷肉比薩」。

The pizzas will debut today (April 14) and are available in 57 branches.

消息公布後，引起網友熱議，紛紛留言大呼「可以不要再玩食物了嗎」、「徹底惹怒義大利人，我們要向世界開戰了嗎」，也有人嫌使用素肉價錢還訂399元太貴。

Following the announcement, netizens took to the Internet to voice their concerns with many commenting that pizza shops should stop ‘playing with food’.

Others wondered if Taiwan was attempting to wage war with the Italians as the new flavor completely ruins pizzas’ origin and still others expressed disbelief that the pizza is priced at NT $399 but didn’t use real meat.

除此之外，必勝客將於台北敦北門市，以紅磚、老招牌等復古元素，讓客人體會道地的「台灣味」。

Besides the new flavor, Pizza Hut has remodeled its Taipei Dunbei branch into a retro building, with exposed red bricks and old signs to let customers fully experience ‘olden days in Taiwan’.

這不是第一次台灣出現搞怪披薩，珍珠奶茶、臭豆腐、薑絲、糯米腸等意想不到的配料都加進披薩，讓人期待日後新口味。

This isn’t the first time pizza restaurants in Taiwan have created out-of-the-world flavored pizzas. From boba milk tea, sesame oil chicken and ginger flavors to glutinous rice sausage, Taiwanese continue to surprise the world with its creative pizza inventions.

If you have any questions, need help or want to share your story, please contact The China Post at cpeditor@nownews.com or leave a comment via The China Post’s Facebook.