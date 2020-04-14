在家隔離悶壞了？ 　澳網友發起「倒垃圾時尚伸展台」｜Fashion runway? People take out trash in style due to COVID-19

【看英文中國郵報學英文】隨著新冠肺炎疫情延燒，各國民眾待在家裡隔離防疫，然而，許多人待在家太久快被悶壞了，倒垃圾成為出門呼吸新鮮空氣的絕佳理由。

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, people around the world are staying home to curb the spread of the virus. Many people have found themselves stuck inside for so long, however, that they decided to take out the trash in style.

於是，一名澳洲女子突發奇想，兩週前創立臉書社團「Bin isolation outing」，引起眾多網友迴響，紛紛分享自己奇裝異服倒垃圾的照片，目前社團人數已經超過70萬人。

Two weeks ago, Danielle Askew from Australia created a Facebook page “Bin isolating outing” in which people share photos of their outfits while taking the bin out.

The page quickly went beyond the group and Australia, reaching more than 700,000 folks around the world.

為什麼發起這個社團？原來兩週前，Danielle Askew的友人在臉書PO寫道，很期待每天倒垃圾的時間，因為他能以此為由踏出家門。

After Askew’s friend jokingly wrote on Facebook that she was excited to take the bin out because it gave her a reason to leave the house.

Askew挑戰他朋友敢不敢換上裝扮出門倒垃圾，結果他朋友照做了，他自己也穿上公主裝出門倒垃圾。Askew後來決定創立社團和朋友分享搞笑倒垃圾裝，沒想到社團意外爆紅。

So Askews dared her friend to get dressed up for it. She did and as did Askes who then created a Facebook page to share these pictures with her friends to have a laugh.