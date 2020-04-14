Child size face masks to be available online, starting Wednesday

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Tuesday announced that face masks for children aged 4 to 8 will be available on online on the face masks pre-order system, starting from April 15.

One-fourth of child size face masks in pharmacies were reportedly purchased by adults.

In light of this concern, authorities said that children’s masks can only be purchased with a health insurance card whose holder is under the age of 16 starting from April 23.

Masks for babies are 8 cm in length and 12 in width.

The fifth round of online pre-ordering system of face masks will run from April 15 to 17 for which the collection date is set between April 23 and May 6.

※ Reminder: Taiwan CDC asks travelers who show symptoms, such as fever or cough, upon arriving in Taiwan to wear a surgical mask and seek immediate medical attention. In addition, foreigners should inform authorities of any history of travel, occupation and contacts to facilitate timely diagnosis and prompt case-reporting. Call the toll-free number of the Communicable Disease Reporting and Consultation Hotline, 1922 (or 0800-001922).