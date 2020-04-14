疫情遠離高峰？陳時中：睽違一個多月的0確診｜Taiwan reports no new COVID-19 cases, a first since March 9

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心表示，國內今(14)日無新增確診病例，昨(13)日新增1,345例新型冠狀病毒肺炎相關通報，截至目前累計48,549例(含44,890例排除)，其中393例確診，分別為338例境外移入及55例本土病例。確診個案中6人死亡，124人解除隔離，其餘持續住院隔離中。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Tuesday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, maintaining 393 confirmed cases in Taiwan.

Yesterday, authorities again reviewed 1,345 pneumonia-related tests, and the tally as of press time is 48,549 tests, with 393 confirmed positive and 44,890 already dismissed.

Among the 393 confirmed cases, 338 are imported and 55 are categorized as local infections.

Taiwan has reported 6 deaths so far, 124 people out of quarantine and the rest are currently still being isolated in hospitals.

指揮中心指出，全球累計1,866,085例確診；病例中118,418例死亡。

According to the CECC, there are 1,866,085 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide with 118,418 deaths.