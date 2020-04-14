口罩新制！4月15日起「小童口罩」全面網購｜Baby size face masks to be available online, starting Wednesday

By Shelly Yang, The China Post |
Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks at a press conference on April 14, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the CECC)

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(14)日表示，實名制2.0第五期網購自4月15日起開始預訂，除原本成人口罩外，將試辦網購4-8歲小童立體口罩，民眾一樣透過Emask口罩預購系統預訂。另外因成人購買兒童口罩比例過高，將恢復兒童口罩購買年齡限制，16(含)歲以下之健保卡才能購買兒童口罩。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Tuesday announced that face masks for children aged 4 to 8 will be available on online on the face masks pre-order system, starting from April 15.

指揮中心表示，因開放成人購買兒童口罩後，經統計有近四分之一的兒童口罩由成人買走，為保障兒童優先使用兒童口罩的權利，4月23日(四)起恢復，兒童口罩年齡購買限制，僅有16(含)歲以下健保卡才能購買兒童口罩。

One-fourth of child size face masks in pharmacies were reportedly purchased by adults.

In light of this concern, authorities said that children’s masks can only be purchased with a health insurance card whose holder is under the age of 16 starting from April 23.

指揮中心說明，明(15)日起將透過Emask口罩預購系統，試辦小童立體口罩全面網購，尺寸約為對折長度在8公分以下、寬度在12公分以下。

Masks for babies are 8 cm in length and 12 in width.

Emask網路預購則配合4月23日起的取貨時間，從第五期的預訂時間4月15日至4月17日(取貨時間4月23日至5月6日)開始實施。

The fifth round of online pre-ordering system of face masks will run from April 15 to 17 for which the collection date is set between April 23 and May 6.

