New Taiwan-flavor pizza takes Internet by storm

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, many Taiwanese, who opted to sacrifice their favorite roadside shacks (小吃) to eat at home, are looking for something new.

Against this backdrop, Pizza Hut wants to bring Taiwanese delights to its customers, including the new local “braised meat” flavor topping.

The new flavor consists of braised vegetarian meat, with pickled cabbage, shredded bamboo strips and mozzarella cheese. The combination of western and eastern flavors is available nationwide at Pizza Hut buffet houses, starting today.

Following the announcement, however, some netizens took to the Internet to voice their concerns, saying that pizza shops should stop ‘playing with food.’

Others wondered if Taiwan was attempting to wage war with the Italians as the new flavor completely ruins pizzas’ origin. Others expressed their disbelief that the pizza is priced at NT$399 for some “vegetarian meat.”

Besides the new flavor, Pizza Hut has remodeled its Taipei Dunbei branch into a retro building, with exposed red bricks and old signs to let customers fully experience the ‘old days in Taiwan’.

This isn’t the first time pizza restaurants in Taiwan have created out-of-the-world flavored pizzas. From boba milk tea, stinky tofu and ginger flavors to glutinous rice sausage, Taiwanese continue to surprise the world with its creative pizza inventions.

If you have any questions, need help or want to share your story, please contact The China Post at cpeditor@nownews.com or leave a comment via The China Post’s Facebook.