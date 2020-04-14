New Taiwan-flavor pizza takes Internet by storm

古早味比薩出爐 | A new pizza flavor has been concocted!（圖/截自網路）

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, many Taiwanese, who opted to sacrifice their favorite roadside shacks (小吃) to eat at home, are looking for something new.

Against this backdrop, Pizza Hut wants to bring Taiwanese delights to its customers, including the new local “braised meat” flavor topping.

The new flavor consists of braised vegetarian meat, with pickled cabbage, shredded bamboo strips and mozzarella cheese. The combination of western and eastern flavors is available nationwide at Pizza Hut buffet houses, starting today.

必勝客新口味 | Pizza Hut’s new flavor（圖/截自網路）

Following the announcement, however, some netizens took to the Internet to voice their concerns, saying that pizza shops should stop ‘playing with food.’

Others wondered if Taiwan was attempting to wage war with the Italians as the new flavor completely ruins pizzas’ origin. Others expressed their disbelief that the pizza is priced at NT$399 for some “vegetarian meat.”

Besides the new flavor, Pizza Hut has remodeled its Taipei Dunbei branch into a retro building, with exposed red bricks and old signs to let customers fully experience the ‘old days in Taiwan’.

必勝客敦北店將打造復古建築 | Pizza Hut has remodeled its Taipei Dunbei branch into a retro building（圖/截自網路）

This isn’t the first time pizza restaurants in Taiwan have created out-of-the-world flavored pizzas. From boba milk tea, stinky tofu and ginger flavors to glutinous rice sausage, Taiwanese continue to surprise the world with its creative pizza inventions.

珍珠披薩  | Boba pizza（圖/Chiu Chia-chi | 邱嘉琪)
黃金臭豆腐口味 | Stinky tofu pizza（圖/必勝客提供）
「薑絲超人」比薩 | Ginger pizza（圖/IG截圖取自the.nanazz)
糯米腸披薩 |glutinous rice sausage （圖/Chiu Chia-chi | 邱嘉琪）

 

 

