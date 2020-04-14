Brilliant invention brings Taiwan flag on WHO website

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As COVID-19 continues to spread worldwide, many countries have reported soaring numbers of confirmed cases. Contrary to most countries, however, Taiwan has swiftly come up with many innovative virus-prevention measures, attracting the attention of global media.

Recently, a Taiwanese team entered the “Build for COVID19 Global Online Hackathon” competition hosted by the World Health Organization (WHO), resulting in the Taiwanese flag being featured on the WHO Website.

The “MedCheX” team was led by a professor from the Information Engineering Department of Cheng Kung National University (成功大學) Chiang Jung-Hsien (蔣榮先) and radiologist Tsai Yi-shan (蔡依珊).

Professor Chang said that their research mainly centers around using artificial intelligence to read patients’ lung x-rays. The system can detect whether the lungs show signs of pneumonia within a second. This can also help doctors determine whether or not they need to conduct further tests.

As soon as the system goes live, even places without sufficient medical doctors will be able to use AI to swiftly detect infections, Chang added.

Professor Chang said that the competition was quite fierce, especially in the category of “medical technology.”

Having been able to attract the judges’ attention among 1,560 other teams, many of which from prestigious universities in the U.S., Chang said he felt extremely happy to see the Taiwan flag on the website, claiming it was an exciting and surprising moment.

If you have any questions, need help or want to share your story, please contact The China Post at cpeditor@nownews.com or leave a comment via The China Post’s Facebook.

※ 【The China Post 英文中國郵報】reminds you: Taiwan CDC asks that travelers who show symptoms such as fevers or coughs upon arriving in Taiwan need to put on a surgical mask and seek immediate medical attention. In addition, please inform authorities of any history of travel, occupation, contact, and cluster (TOCC) to facilitate timely diagnosis and prompt case-reporting. Call the toll-free Communicable Disease Reporting and Consultation Hotline, 1922 (or 0800-001922).