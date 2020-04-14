Taiwan reports no new COVID-19 cases, a first since March 9

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, maintaining 393 confirmed cases in Taiwan.

“For the first time since March 9, I am happy to say that we recorded no new cases. The pandemic has not stopped so we shouldn’t let our guard down, but this is still something to be happy about,” said Health Minister Chen Shih-chung who also heads the CECC.

Yesterday, authorities again reviewed 1,345 pneumonia-related tests, and the tally as of press time was 48,549 tests, with 393 confirmed positive and 44,890 already dismissed.

To date, 338 of Taiwan’s 393 cases have been classified as imported, while the other 55 are believed to be local infections, according to CECC statistics.

Taiwan has reported 6 deaths so far, 124 people out of quarantine and the rest are currently still being isolated in hospitals.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected 1,866,085 patients in 184 countries and regions, including 580,619 in the U.S., 169,496 in Spain, 159,516 in Italy, 123,016 in Germany, and 98,076 in France, with a total of 118,418 fatalities, according to CECC statistics as of Tuesday.