Taiwan No. 1! President Tsai thanks int’l media for recognition of women’s leadership

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — At least 185 countries and regions have reported COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the outbreak.

Against this backdrop, Avivah Wittenberg-Cox, a Forbes columnist, published an article on April 13, titled “What do countries with the best coronavirus responses have in common? Women Leaders” that praises Tsai Ing-wen for her swift response to the outbreak.

In addition to Taiwan, the leaders who adopted the best policies come from Germany, New Zealand, Iceland, Finland, Norway and Denmark. Why Taiwan? Avivah pointed out that Tsai Ing-wen was the fastest to respond to the challenge.

Back in Januaryauthorities saw the first sign of a new illness and the Taiwan government quickly adopted 124 preventive measures without having to resort to the lockdown.

CNN also praised Tsai Ing-wen ‘s response to the epidemic as one of the world’s best responses. Avivah further stressed that Taiwan has donated 10 million face masks to the U.S. and European countries that are struggling with the disease.

In response to Forbes’ report, Tsai Ing-wen said that the key to the success of curbing the spread of the virus is the collective efforts of Taiwan nationals who have united to fight against COVID-19. Taiwan’s epidemic responses and medical assistance to other countries have won world recognition too.

All these achievements go to all the nationals who continue to contribute to the nation. Tsai concluded that the international media’s recognition in women’s leadership reflects Taiwan’s progress in gender equality and the country will continue to achieve this value.