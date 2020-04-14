Thai hotels jump on food-delivery bandwagon in bid to survive

In a move to cash in on the work-from-home trend, top hotels have teamed up with delivery services to provide customers savory delights in their very homes.

BANGKOK (The Nation/ANN) — In a move to cash in on the work-from-home trend, top hotels have teamed up with delivery services as well as the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to provide customers savory delights in their very homes.

The move also reflects a strategy by these hotels to survive amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Lately Get, a leading on-demand lifestyle services provider and one of the fastest-growing food delivery platforms in Bangkok, has partnered with TAT and the Thai Hotels Association to support hotels in Bangkok through the “Flavors from Top Hotels” campaign.

As part of the campaign, Get has welcomed restaurants from nine of the city’s hotels to its platform with a reduced commission fee to help ease the burden for businesses in one of the country’s hardest-hit sectors and to extend income opportunities during this challenging time.

Get users can order food from the likes of Royal Orchid Sheraton, Montien Riverside Bangkok, Narai, The Heritage and other hotels.

“The Tourism Authority of Thailand has spearheaded various schemes to help businesses in the tourism industry, including financial relief measures to provide liquidity, assistance to laborer’s in the industry and tax schemes,” TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said.

“In the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, people have been adapting to the new normal and starting to work from home. TAT is supporting hotel businesses to offer their food to people through delivery services. It will help increase cash flow and support employment, and is a means to promote the hotels by inviting customers to visit them once the crisis has passed,” he added.

“The Thai Hotels Association is committed to help hospitality businesses that are struggling in the current environment,” said president Supawan Tanomkietipume.

“Culinary delights that were previously coupled with exceptional services were reserved for special occasions on hotel premises. Now everyone of us needs to adapt to the new situation. Delivering food from hotels to your doorstep is the way to go as people observe social distancing.”

Said Get CEO Pinya Nittayakasetwat added: “As many businesses now need to adapt to allow only take outs and deliveries, our platform is a way to link those businesses with millions of users to create new income-earning opportunities.

Many hotels now offer easy and quick meal options such as lunch boxes to cater to the needs of people working from home. Get is determined to help as many businesses as we can and hospitality is among those we want to help sustain. We believe that the tourism industry will be a key to driving the economy when the crisis eases.”