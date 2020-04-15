防疫趴被網轟　近看發現惡魔藏在細節裡｜The devil’s in the details: ‘Isolation Party’ criticized until closer inspection

【看英文中國郵報學英文】週日正值復活節的英國實施封城，而一對英國情侶卻在臉書PO出「隔離派對」照片，引起網友怒火。

A U.K. couple recently came under fire for posting an “Isolation Party” picture on Facebook, while the nation was under lockdown over the Easter holiday.

茉莉和另一半伊凡將一張看似室內人擠人派對照上傳到臉書社團「隔離國度」。

Ellie Morley and her partner, Simon Evans, uploaded a picture of a seemingly crowded party to Facebook group “Isolation Nation”.

照片中可見許多人不顧近期英國首相強生所頒布的社交安全距離守則，在小小空間內喝酒、聊天。

The photo shows people drinking beer and standing extremely close to each other, regardless of the new social distancing policy recently issued by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

最初，底下留言罵聲連連，許多網友指控這對情侶違法、罔顧其他人的健康。然而，後來網友仔細一看才恍然大悟，原來這對情侶透過修圖軟體，將他們自己複製，變成「屬於自己的社交派對」。

The comments were initially filled with people accusing the couple of violating the law and disregarding others’ health. However, upon closer inspection, netizens realized it was actually the couple meticulously photoshopped to show them ‘socializing’ with themselves.

由於茉莉和伊凡巧妙運用不同服裝和角度，網友後來才發現原來自己被情侶擋耍了。

With all the different outfits and angles, viewers were pleasantly surprised to find out the joke was on them.

許多人留言表示，這招很厲害，但也有不少人坦承花了些許時間才發現這個小巧思。

Many commented that it was cleverly done, while some confessed it took them longer than necessary to figure out the twist.

雖然這玩笑無傷大雅，大曼徹斯特警察光是週末就破獲超過1,000場派對，許多民眾舉辦烤肉趴，架設充氣城堡、邀請DJ表演歡慶復活節。

Though this was a harmless joke, police in Greater Manchester have reported breaking up over 1,000 parties over the weekend as many still hosted barbecues with bouncy castles and DJs to celebrate Easter.

警局長霍金斯希望那些不顧他人安危的違法者想想那些因疫情而失去摯愛的人。

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins asks those breaking quarantine rules to think about all the families that have lost their loved ones during the pandemic.

「我建議大曼徹斯特郡的各位展現社會責任。」

“I would suggest social responsibility from people over the whole of Greater Manchester,” he added.

截至今早，英國已有93,873新型冠狀肺炎確診案例和12,107個死亡案例。

As of press time, the U.K. have a total of 93,873 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 12,107 deaths.