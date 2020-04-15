Passengers must wear face masks on public transportations: MOTC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) announced Wednesday that passengers on public transportations, including flights, cruises, high-speed and regular trains, taxis and buses, must wear face masks.

Those who violate the rules will be fined up to NT$15,000 (US$499), effective immediately.

As for the fifth round of face masks rationing system, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Wednesday announced that 913,000 people had successfully registered for purchasing face masks as of today noon, including 840,000 adults and 73,000 children.

Face masks for children aged 4 to 8 will be available on the online face masks pre-order system, starting from April 15, CECC announced on Tuesday.

Previously, one-fourth of child size face masks in pharmacies were reportedly purchased by adults.

In light of this concern, authorities said that children’s masks can only be purchased with a health insurance card whose holder is under the age of 16 starting from April 23.

The fifth round of online pre-ordering system of face masks runs from April 15 to 17 for which the collection date is set between April 23 and May 6.

