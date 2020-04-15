新增2例確診　華航毒班機確診達12人 | Taiwan reports 2 new infections, brings tally to 395

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今（15）日公布國內新增2例境外移入病例，分別為60多歲女性（案394）及20多歲女性（案395），均自美國返國。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) on Wednesday reported 2 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 395.

The two imported cases are women in their 60s and late 20s, both of which recently returned from the United States.

指揮中心指出，案394於1月22日至美國探親，3月30日返國，由於同班機旅客已有11人確診，因此由居家檢疫對象改列為居家隔離對象。個案於4月6日、7日陸續出現全身痠痛、胃痛、嘔吐、胸悶及發燒症狀，分別於8日及10日由衛生單位安排採檢，於今日確診，該班機截至目前共12人確診。

According to the CECC, case 394 has been in the states since Jan. 22 to visit family and returned on March 30. As 11 passengers had contracted the virus on the same flight home, she was put in self-quarantine.

She began showing symptoms on April 6 and 7, including muscle-soreness, stomachache, nausea, chest pains and fever.

She was tested on April 8 and April 10 respectively, and the infection was confirmed today.

As of now, a total of 12 passengers from the flight have now tested positive for the COVID-19.

指揮中心表示，案395於1月23日至美國就學，4月4日出現咳嗽、鼻塞、流鼻水及嗅覺喪失情形，4月13日返國入境時主動申報有前述症狀，由機場採檢通報，於今日確診。

The other case (case 395) had traveled to the U.S. on Jan. 22 for school and showed symptoms such as coughs, congestion, a runny nose and a loss of sense of smell on April 4.

She returned to Taiwan on April 13 and reported her symptoms accordingly.

She was tested at the airport and the infection was confirmed today.