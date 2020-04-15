遺憾世衛仍屈伏中方壓力　外交部：WHO應完整接納台灣｜WHO should resist pressure and accept Taiwan: MOFA

【看英文中國郵報學英文】針對世界衛生組織WHO今（15）日稱與台灣持續交流疫情資訊，外交部今於中央流行疫情指揮中心例行記者會上表示，雖肯定WHO開始認真看待台灣存在，但仍遺憾世衛仍無法抗拒來自大陸的壓力；台方希望WHO邀請台灣以觀察員身分參與國際衛生大會WHA，並完整地接納台灣參與防疫在內的所有全球機制。

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed hopes today that the World Health Organization (WHO) would further acknowledge the existence of Taiwan despite the alleged pressure from China.

Authorities were responding to the WHO’s statement earlier that day claiming that the WHO has had continuous exchanges of information with Taiwan.

The MOFA hopes that the WHO can still invite Taiwan as an observer to attend the World Health Assembly (WHA), and wholly include Taiwan in the discussion of virus-prevention.

外交部部國際組織司司長陳龍錦指出，肯定WHO開始認真看待台灣存在，然後WHO迄今仍無法抗拒來自大陸的壓力，甚至將台灣納入中國疫區，這與台灣完全參與WHO組織的機制仍有很長的距離。

MOFA Director-General of the Department of International Organizations, Bob Chen, (陳龍錦) acknowledged that WHO has started to take Taiwan seriously, Taiwan is still included among the affected areas in China. The self-ruled nation is also barred from participating in the WHO.

陳龍錦表示，WHO雖然今年初曾經表示，已經就武漢肺炎疫情與台方專家充分溝通，但事實上台方參與仍然有限，這不僅不利台灣獲得防疫資訊，也不利台灣向各國分享防疫成果。

Even if the WHO was in discussions with experts from Taiwan, Chen said, Taiwan cannot gain timely information from other countries, and vice versa.

陳龍錦強調，台灣由於政治因素，從2017年開始未參加世界衛生大會，再提出申請全世界眾多世界供衛會議中，被拒絕比例更高達7成，起多半時候也未提出拒絕原因；我方雖然能參與部分會議，但從未被邀請參與實驗性網絡相關會議。

Chen stressed that due to political reasons, Taiwan has not participated in the WHA since 2017 and has been rejected from numerous world health discussions without explicit reasons.

Though Taiwan has participated in some meetings, the country has yet to be invited to experimental web-based meetings.

陳龍錦重申，希望WHO邀請台灣以觀察員身分參與國際衛生大會，並完整地接納台灣參與防疫在內的所有全球機制。

Hopefully, the WHO can invite Taiwan to participate in the WHA as an observer, and accept Taiwan without preconditions, Chen added.