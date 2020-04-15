NHK reports Taiwan’s success in COVID-19 containment

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Tuesday reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections.

The news, reported by NHK, Japan’s national broadcasting organization, created a stir in Japan with many viewers asking why Japan cannot reach such achievement.

NHK stressed that Taiwan had so far reported imported cases from the U.S. and European countries every day. As of today, the number of infections reached 393 and the death toll hit 6.

However, Taiwan authorities banned foreigners from entering the country as early as March 19 and those who returned to Taiwan must be subjected to 14 days of home isolation, quarantine, the NHK said, adding that those who violate the rules would be fined up to NT$1 million （US$3,3000).

The news outlet further stressed that Taiwan Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung, who heads the CECC, said we still can’t relax although the spread of the virus slowed down a bit.

Report on zero new cases is inspiring but we still need to stay cautious, the minister added.

Many Japanese netizens retweeted NHK’s report and commented, “Taiwan is amazing,” another said, “We should learn from Taiwan,” “Taiwan’s preventive measures are excellent.”

Others added, “Can we exchange our government for Taiwanese government employees?” “After reading this, I understand why Taiwan could do better than western countries.”

※ Reminder: Taiwan CDC asks travelers who show symptoms, such as fever or cough, upon arriving in Taiwan to wear a surgical mask and seek immediate medical attention. In addition, foreigners should inform authorities of any history of travel, occupation and contacts to facilitate timely diagnosis and prompt case-reporting. Call the toll-free number of the Communicable Disease Reporting and Consultation Hotline, 1922 (or 0800-001922).