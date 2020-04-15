Taiwan reports 2 new infections, brings tally to 395

TAIPEI (The China Post/CNA) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) on Wednesday reported 2 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 395.

The two imported cases are women in their 60s and late 20s, both of which recently returned from the United States.

According to the CECC, case 394 has been in the states since Jan. 22 to visit family and returned on March 30. As 11 passengers had contracted the virus on the same flight home, she was put in self-quarantine.

She began showing symptoms on April 6 and 7, including muscle-soreness, stomachache, nausea, chest tightnessand fever.

She was tested on April 8 and April 10 respectively, and the infection was confirmed today.

As of now, a total of 12 passengers from the flight have now tested positive for the COVID-19.

All of the passengers and flight crew aboard the China Airlines flight have been tested for COVID-19, but the results have yet to come out, according to the CECC.

The other case (case 395) had traveled to the U.S. on Jan. 22 for school and showed symptoms such as coughs, congestion, a runny nose and a loss of sense of smell on April 4.

She returned to Taiwan on April 13 and reported her symptoms accordingly.

She was tested at the airport and the infection was confirmed today.

As of Wednesday, 340 of Taiwan’s 395 cases had been classified as imported, while the other 55 are believed to be local infections, the CECC said.

Meanwhile, 13 more of Taiwan’s COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been released from quarantine, bringing the total to 137, while six have died. The others are still in negative pressure rooms in hospitals, the CECC said.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected more than 1.97 million people in 184 countries and regions, with over 125,000 fatalities to date, according to CECC data.