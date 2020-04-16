最後的晚餐自己享用！世界名畫人物防疫中 | Eat your ‘last supper’ alone: famous artworks adapt to COVID-19 pandemic

【看英文中國郵報學英文】隨著新冠病毒（COVID-19）疫情在全球延燒，各國政府無不祭出創意防疫。烏克蘭政府近期推出的「世界名畫防疫系列」，將洗手、使用酒精消毒和保持社交距離等訊息與古典藝術作結合，讓人不禁莞爾一笑。

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, governments around the world are trying their best to come up with creative ways to promote virus-prevention measures.

The Ukrainian government recently came up with an inspiring “Art of Quarantine” series, featuring hand sanitizers, plastic gloves, face masks and social distancing into renowned paintings to urge the public to follow suit.

「世界名畫防疫系列」由廣告公司LOOMA製作，並由烏克蘭文化及資訊政策部發佈，為烏克蘭發起的「隔離的藝術」（Art of Quarantine）系列活動的一環。畫作十分有趣，例如米開朗基羅的《創造亞當》，上帝將消毒搓手液遞給亞當。《最後的晚餐》只剩耶穌一人孤單地吃著晚餐，提醒大家社交距離；《跨越阿爾卑斯山聖伯納隘道的拿破崙》則化身為食物快遞員，要民眾好好待在家，外出要戴口罩。

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine rightly called its marketing campaign, the “Art of Quarantine,” and featured world-famous artworks alongside timely health recommendations.

The campaign, designed by an advertising company, LOOMA, features Michelangelo’s “The Creation of Adam” with God attempting to spray hand sanitizer on Adam.

In “The Last Supper” Jesus is now eating alone in accordance with the social distancing policies, while “Napoleon Crossing the Alps” became ‘Napoleon the food delivery guy’ as the Ukraine government urges the public to stay at home, order in and wear face masks.

具有創意的政府文宣一出，引來網友的熱烈分享，並認為該創作十分吸睛又美觀，深具文藝色彩。

The creative artworks have received praise from netizens who deemed them both artistic and informative.