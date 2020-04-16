Eat your ‘last supper’ alone: famous artworks adapt to outbreak

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, governments worldwide are trying their best to come up with creative ways to promote virus-prevention measures.

among other highlights, the Ukrainian government recently came up with an inspiring “Art of Quarantine” series, featuring hand sanitizers, plastic gloves, face masks and social distancing into renowned paintings to urge the public to follow suit.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine rightly called its marketing campaign, the “Art of Quarantine,” and featured world-famous artworks alongside timely health recommendations.

The campaign, designed by an advertising company, LOOMA, features Michelangelo’s “The Creation of Adam” with God attempting to spray hand sanitizer on Adam.

In “The Last Supper” Jesus is now eating alone in accordance with the social distancing policies, while “Napoleon Crossing the Alps” became ‘Napoleon the food delivery guy’ as the Ukraine government urges the public to stay at home, order in and wear face masks.

The creative artworks have received praise from netizens who deemed them both artistic and informative.