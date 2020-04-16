泰瘋傳「台港泰奶乾杯圖」　 網友笑翻：「奶茶三結義嗎？」 | Young Thais join ‘milk tea alliance’ supporting Taiwan, Hong Kong

【看英文中國郵報學英文】近日因泰國藝人被中國網友指控挺台獨，爆發推特中泰網民大戰標籤#nnevvy，這也意外促成中港泰網友的團結，其中有網友稱中港泰攜手合作為「奶茶聯盟」，更推出各式奶茶照，此網路運動引發中國網民不滿。

A post to Twitter with the hashtag “milk tea alliance” and images of Taiwanese, Thai and Hong Kong milk teas has recently become viral in Thailand.

The popular trend started after a popular actor was accused of supporting Taiwan’s independence by Chinese netizens, which triggered the fights between Chinese and Thai internet users.

In response to the backlash, young Thais joined hands with Taiwan and Hong Kong activists to promote the hashtag #nnevvy.

知名泰國演員和他女友在網路發言，中國網友認為內容有支持台獨、港獨傾向，群起撻伐，因而開啟中泰網友口水戰。在泰國，民眾認為政府太過專制、親中，轉而支持台灣、香港的聲浪漸起。

How did it start? The popular actor and his girlfriend were both accused of having expressed his support for Hong Kong and Taiwan independence by sharing online comments.

Some Thai also consider their government too authoritarian and pro-China and have expressed their support for Taiwan and Hong Kong.

泰國網友發起的標籤「奶茶聯盟」（#MilkTeaAlliance）週三登上推特趨勢第一，另一個相關的泰文標籤（#MilkTeaIsThickerThanBlook)也累積將近1百萬則推文。

In the wake of the fight, the hashtag “MilkTeaAlliance” launched by Thai users took Twitter by storm on Wednesday. The other hashtag in Thai, which translates as “MilkTeaIsThickerThanBlook,” totalled nearly one million tweets.

臉書粉絲專頁「奶茶通俗學Milktealogy」PO出臺港泰奶乾杯圖響應，目前已累積2.5萬人按讚、1.3萬人次分享。

What’s more? In a post on the Facebook page “Milktealogy,” the image of Taiwanese, Hong Konger and Thai toasting with milk tea has gained more than 25,000 likes and 13,000 shares as of press time.

網友紛紛留言回應，「我是泰國人。我真的非常喜歡台灣珍珠奶茶」、「奶茶三結義」、「還有English tea，蒙古奶茶」、「我們是朋友」。

In response to the post, many commented, “I’m Thai. I like Taiwanese boba milk tea very much.” Another said, “How about English tea and Suutei tsai.” The other said, “We are all friends.”