Young Thais join ‘milk tea alliance,’ express support to Taiwan, HK

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — A post to Twitter with the hashtag “milk tea alliance” and an image of Taiwanese, Thai and Hong Kong people drinking milk tea has recently become viral in Thailand.

The popular hashtag was launched after a Thai actor, which was accused of supporting Taiwan’s independence by Chinese netizens, triggered endless arguments between Chinese and Thai netizens.

The popular actor and his girlfriend were accused of having expressed his support for Hong Kong and Taiwan independence online.

In response to the backlash, young Thais joined hands with Taiwan and Hong Kong activists to promote the hashtag #nnevvy.

They reportedly expressed their support for Taiwan and Hong Kong, arguing that the Thai government is also too authoritarian and pro-China.

Amid the online argument, the hashtag “MilkTeaAlliance” took Twitter by storm on Wednesday. The other hashtag in Thai, which translates as “MilkTeaIsThickerThanBlood,” also totaled one million tweets.

What’s more? In a post to Facebook page “Milktealogy,” the image of Taiwanese, Hong Konger and Thai toasting with milk tea has gained more than 25,000 likes and 13,000 shares as of press time.

In response to the post, many commented, “I’m Thai. I like Taiwanese boba milk tea very much.” Another said, “How about English tea and Suutei tsai.” The other said, “We are all friends.”